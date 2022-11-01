Taylor Swift announces tour, but Omaha not among the stops

From concerts to championships, the CHI Health Center has hosted it all.
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift announced her next tour Tuesday, and the closest she'll get to Omaha is Kansas City.
That's the kind of heartbreak time could never mend.
The singer will perform in Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium on July 8. She's also scheduled to perform in U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on June 24 and in Denver at Empower Field at Mile High on July 15.
Swift, who just released her 10th studio album, "Midnights," launched "The Red Tour" in Omaha in 2013.
Photos: Taylor Swift launches 'The Red Tour' in Omaha in 2013
Taylor Swift performs at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on Wednesday, March 13, 2013.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A semitrailer truck for Taylor Swift's Red Tour is parked behind the CenturyLink Center on March 7, 2013.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Renae Breemes, 19; Jess Brestel, 19; and Mallory Breemes, 17; show off the 13 they have painted on their hands before the Taylor Swift concert at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on March 13, 2013.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kassidy Gordon, 16, traveled from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to attend the Taylor Swift concert at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on Wednesday, March 13, 2013.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Samantha Kerr, 23, left, helps her friend, Merika With, 25, with her costume before the Taylor Swift concert at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on Wednesday, March 13, 2013. With said she hoped the costume would give her a better chance to meet Swift. Kerr and With traveled from Chicago for the concert.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Merika With, 25, puts on her lion costume's head before the Taylor Swift concert at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on Wednesday, March 13, 2013.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kristie Konrad, left; her daughter, Averie, 15; and Bryce Lee, 15; wait for the start of the Taylor Swift concert at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on Wednesday, March 13, 2013. The group traveled from Georgia for the concert.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kassidy Gordon, 16, traveled from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to attend the Taylor Swift concert at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on Wednesday, March 13, 2013. She said she painted 13 on her hand because it is Swift's favorite number.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Taylor Swift performs at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on Wednesday, March 13, 2013.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Taylor Swift performs at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on Wednesday, March 13, 2013.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Taylor Swift performs at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on Wednesday, March 13, 2013.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kenzie Carter of Harlan, Iowa, watches as Taylor Swift performs at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on Wednesday, March 13, 2013.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sarah Schnuettgen, center, of Harlan, Iowa, cheers as Taylor Swift performs at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on Wednesday, March 13, 2013.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Taylor Swift performs at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on Wednesday, March 13, 2013.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Taylor Swift performs at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on Wednesday, March 13, 2013.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Taylor Swift performs at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on Wednesday, March 13, 2013.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Taylor Swift performs at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on Wednesday, March 13, 2013.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Taylor Swift performs at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on Wednesday, March 13, 2013.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Taylor Swift performs at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on Wednesday, March 13, 2013.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Taylor Swift performs at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on Wednesday, March 13, 2013.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!