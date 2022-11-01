 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylor Swift announces tour, but Omaha not among the stops

  Updated
  • 0

From concerts to championships, the CHI Health Center has hosted it all.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift announced her next tour Tuesday, and the closest she'll get to Omaha is Kansas City.

That's the kind of heartbreak time could never mend.

The singer will perform in Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium on July 8. She's also scheduled to perform in U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on June 24 and in Denver at Empower Field at Mile High on July 15. 

Swift, who just released her 10th studio album, "Midnights," launched "The Red Tour" in Omaha in 2013. 

0 Comments

Tags

