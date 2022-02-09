 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'American Pickers' looking for people with antiques in Nebraska
'American Pickers' looking for people with antiques in Nebraska

"American Pickers" stars Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby.

"American Pickers" is coming to Nebraska.

The History Channel's documentary series explores the world of antique "picking" and follows skilled pickers in the business as they look for valuable antiques.

The show is looking for Nebraska leads. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the show can visit for the better part of a day, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflex.com or call 646-493-2184.

"Pickers" will only pick at private collections, so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses, or anything open to the public will be accepted.

Staying in? We've got you covered

