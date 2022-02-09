'American Pickers' looking for people with antiques in Nebraska

The History Channel's documentary series explores the world of antique "picking" and follows skilled pickers in the business as they look for valuable antiques.

The show is looking for Nebraska leads. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the show can visit for the better part of a day, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflex.com or call 646-493-2184.