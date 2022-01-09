Gorat's server tips the odds on Leno's 'You Bet Your Life'

Omahan Rita Kucirek saw comedian and former late-night TV star Jay Leno onstage at the Holland Center a couple of years ago.

She also used to catch glimpses of him driving one of his many cars when she lived in Los Angeles and walked her dogs on Mulholland Drive.

But she didn’t have an inkling that, one day, she would appear with him on television.

That happened earlier this year when Kucirek was a contestant on Leno’s new game show, “You Bet Your Life.” The half-hour program, a remake of the Groucho Marx classic, premiered in September, reuniting Leno with former “Tonight Show” sidekick Kevin Eubanks.

Kucirek taped the show in L.A. late last summer and it was broadcast Wednesday on Fox 42 in Omaha. She couldn’t tell anyone the outcome until after her episode ran.

That was tough, because she had good news to impart: “I won!”

Her take was $2,750. She hasn’t gotten the money yet and she’s still mulling how to spend it.

“I’m torn between donating it and buying a Louis Vuitton (bag),” she told The World-Herald after the show aired.