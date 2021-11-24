'Jeopardy!' players flunk Omaha category

What is Omaha?
It was a “Jeopardy!” category on Tuesday’s episode, and it did not go well for the contestants.
Their unfamiliarity with the city quickly became apparent as they avoided the category until it was the only option left in the Jeopardy round.
The show posted a photo of the otherwise empty board on Twitter and said, “Sorry, Omaha.”
Sorry, Omaha. pic.twitter.com/4ep232wCHF— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 24, 2021
The players didn’t even buzz in on clues about the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium and President Gerald Ford.
And two clues received incorrect responses sure to make Omahans yell at their TVs.
When host Ken Jennings provided a clue about the river that separates Omaha from Council Bluffs, reigning champion Amy Schneider responded, “What is the Platte?” Then Matt King took a stab at it, saying, “What is the North Platte?”
Awww man.— Visit Omaha (@VisitOmaha) November 24, 2021
We may have our work cut out for us, hmmm? 🤔
Who at home got the questions correct? Shoutouts to @OmahaZoo & @BoysTown.#Jeopardy! https://t.co/vwiVT5JHOc
On the $1,000 clue, about the Rev. Edward J. Flanagan, Boys Town's founder, King buzzed in with “Who is Cavanaugh?”
Only one question was answered correctly, by Schneider, who responded “What is Douglas?” to a clue about Omaha’s county.
When the apparently difficult category was over, Jennings ribbed the players: “Sorry, no more Omaha for you.”
The show’s executive producer, Harry Friedman, grew up in Omaha. He moved to Los Angeles soon after graduating from Omaha Central High School in 1964 and began working in the entertainment industry, writing jokes and eventually moving on to television shows. The show has referenced Omaha and Omaha attractions several times over the years.