 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Jeopardy!' players flunk Omaha category
1 comment
topical featured

'Jeopardy!' players flunk Omaha category

Can you get all the Jeopardy questions about Omaha correct?

What is Omaha?

It was a “Jeopardy!” category on Tuesday’s episode, and it did not go well for the contestants.

Their unfamiliarity with the city quickly became apparent as they avoided the category until it was the only option left in the Jeopardy round.

The show posted a photo of the otherwise empty board on Twitter and said, “Sorry, Omaha.”

The players didn’t even buzz in on clues about the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium and President Gerald Ford.

And two clues received incorrect responses sure to make Omahans yell at their TVs.

When host Ken Jennings provided a clue about the river that separates Omaha from Council Bluffs, reigning champion Amy Schneider responded, “What is the Platte?” Then Matt King took a stab at it, saying, “What is the North Platte?”

On the $1,000 clue, about the Rev. Edward J. Flanagan, Boys Town's founder, King buzzed in with “Who is Cavanaugh?”

Only one question was answered correctly, by Schneider, who responded “What is Douglas?” to a clue about Omaha’s county.

When the apparently difficult category was over, Jennings ribbed the players: “Sorry, no more Omaha for you.”

The show’s executive producer, Harry Friedman, grew up in Omaha. He moved to Los Angeles soon after graduating from Omaha Central High School in 1964 and began working in the entertainment industry, writing jokes and eventually moving on to television shows. The show has referenced Omaha and Omaha attractions several times over the years.

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kirsten Dunst planning next onscreen collaboration with partner Jesse Plemons

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'A Christmas Together With You'
Television

'A Christmas Together With You'

  • Updated

When widower Frank finds a picture of his first love, Claire, his young friend Megan, proprietor of the cafe he frequents, convinces him to go on a road trip to track her down. Though reluctant, Frank agrees to the trip when he sees that it might help Megan recover from her recently broken engagement. The two set off on their adventure and find themselves opening up to each other. Along the way, Megan has an awkward run-in with a man and his dog that she can't seem to shake off. The pair soon arrive at Claire's address only to find the home vacant. Not deterred from their search, they stay at a nearby lodge where a surreptitious clue ultimately leads the pair to Claire. However, when they don't get the reception they expected, the story of how Frank's first love ended slowly reveals itself. Meanwhile, Megan learns that the man she'd met earlier, Steve, is the lodge's owner. She helps him with some of his holiday responsibilities and they soon warm to each other and find that they are each grappling with their hopes for the future. As Megan helps Frank pursue a second chance at love and he reminds her not to give up on her dreams or her heart, these unlikely friends find that sometimes the closest family is the kind we make.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert