Mutual of Omaha's 'Wild Kingdom' returning to TV Sunday

Episodes of a beloved television show that highlighted the wonders of the natural and wild world will return to the airwaves on Sunday.
Mutual of Omaha’s “Wild Kingdom” will start rebroadcasting old episodes and some updated content on RFD-TV starting Sunday. The show will air in its memorable 7 p.m. timeslot.
Originally hosted by Marlin Perkins, “Wild Kingdom” chartered new territory on television and garnered loyal viewership when it started airing in 1963.
Perkins and several field correspondents, including Peter Gros and Jim Fowler, took audiences to parts of the world unknown to many viewers. Their authentic interactions with nature made for family-friendly television.
Gros will be featured in the updated content.
“I have such fond memories of my time filming the original 'Wild Kingdom' with Marlin Perkins and Jim Fowler,” said Gros, who will host the updated content airing on RFD-TV. “I look forward to continuing their legacy by educating a new generation about the importance of protecting our natural world.”
The return of “Wild Kingdom” follows a decision by Mutual of Omaha to replace its longtime Native American chief logo with a new image featuring an African lion.
The change was announced in November as part of the company’s efforts to address racial equality and social justice. The new logo was a nod to “Wild Kingdom.”
“Our logo embodies our rich 'Wild Kingdom' heritage while also reflecting our mission to help protect our customers and what’s important to them,” Keith Clark, Mutual of Omaha senior vice president of brand management, said in a press release. “Getting Wild Kingdom back on television is just the first step in an exciting revitalization of this important brand asset.”
“Wild Kingdom” was first broadcast on network television from 1963 to 1971, at which point it entered syndication on more than 200 local stations for nearly two decades. New episodes were occasionally filmed during that time.
The show was revived on Animal Planet in the early 2000s.
RFD-TV, a channel owned by Rural Media Group Inc., said “Wild Kingdom” is a perfect fit for the channel, which aims to provide family-friendly content.
“Those who grew up watching 'Wild Kingdom' have such fond memories of seeing the world through the eyes of Marlin Perkins and Jim Fowler,” Patrick Gottsch, founder and president of Rural Media Group, said in a press release. “On behalf of RFD-TV's millions of excited television viewers and digital audience, I want to thank Mutual of Omaha for making this iconic series available again."