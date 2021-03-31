Mutual of Omaha's 'Wild Kingdom' returning to TV Sunday

The change was announced in November as part of the company’s efforts to address racial equality and social justice. The new logo was a nod to “Wild Kingdom.”

“Our logo embodies our rich 'Wild Kingdom' heritage while also reflecting our mission to help protect our customers and what’s important to them,” Keith Clark, Mutual of Omaha senior vice president of brand management, said in a press release. “Getting Wild Kingdom back on television is just the first step in an exciting revitalization of this important brand asset.”

“Wild Kingdom” was first broadcast on network television from 1963 to 1971, at which point it entered syndication on more than 200 local stations for nearly two decades. New episodes were occasionally filmed during that time.

The show was revived on Animal Planet in the early 2000s.

RFD-TV, a channel owned by Rural Media Group Inc., said “Wild Kingdom” is a perfect fit for the channel, which aims to provide family-friendly content.