Omaha native had role in writing this weekend's 'Black-ish' animated election special

After pursuing a career as a TV writer for 10 years, Ben Deeb finally had a breakthrough: He co-wrote a Valentine’s Day episode of the sitcom “Black-ish,” which aired earlier this year.
It was Deeb’s first writing credit on a produced episode of television, and it went well enough that the Omaha native and his writing partner, Graham Towers, were brought back for the show’s next season. But their second episode of “Black-ish” won’t look anything like the first.
Deeb co-wrote the second half of a “Black-ish” election special, set to air Sunday night on ABC following Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The first half is a traditional live-action episode, but the second half is animated.
“That was a pandemic kind of thing,” Deeb said of the move to animation. “We started working on our episode in July, and nobody was really sure when we’d be able to get back to production, or if we would. Animation seemed like the best option for doing things safely, at least until things got figured out.”
“Black-ish,” which will begin its seventh season Oct. 21, follows the Black, upper-middle-class Johnson family and frequently touches on social and political issues. Sunday’s hourlong special will follow the Johnsons as they grapple with the 2020 election, and the animated portion features family patriarch Dre (Anthony Anderson) getting involved in a local political race.
Deeb, who worked on “Black-ish” as a freelancer, was a lot more comfortable writing for the show the second time around, having already gotten to know most of the staff — though working with the writers’ room over Zoom was a challenge.
“It’s a much different dynamic when you have 16 little boxes on a window instead of being around a big conference table with people,” Deeb said.
Still, the switch to animation presented opportunities to tweak the show’s format.
“We definitely got to get a little bit goofier with it,” said Deeb, an Omaha North graduate. “We got to have a little bit more ridiculous animated stuff, we got to do a little fourth-wall breaking that normally ‘Black-ish’ wouldn’t do.”
Switching to animation also opened the door to including a few guest stars: rising Democratic politician Stacy Abrams, whose Fair Fight organization works to expand voting rights, and comedians Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, who host a Showtime talk show.
“We got to Zoom with them and record their lines that way, which logistically would’ve been a lot harder to organize if they’d had to be in L.A.,” Deeb said.
While working on “Black-ish,” Deeb fell into another writing opportunity, thanks to his Nebraska ties. Deeb wore a T-shirt on set advertising an Omaha bar, and Mario West, a production assistant who went to Omaha Central, struck up a conversation. Deeb learned that West, a Black man in his 40s, had an adopted 15-year-old white son, and Deeb thought that story had the makings of a TV show.
“So Graham and I ended up working with him and wrote a pilot that we’re shopping around right now,” Deeb said.
In another Nebraska-related coincidence, Deeb overheard someone mention Kearney, where his dad's family is from. He discovered that a man on the set is married to his dad’s second cousin.
“All these Nebraska connections happened in the couple weeks that I was on set there,” he said.
7 TV dads we want to be more like
402-444-3118, cory.gilinsky@owh.com
Stay tuned in
Get the latest information on hit TV shows and more with our weekly newsletter!