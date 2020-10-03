Omaha native had role in writing this weekend's 'Black-ish' animated election special

Deeb, who worked on “Black-ish” as a freelancer, was a lot more comfortable writing for the show the second time around, having already gotten to know most of the staff — though working with the writers’ room over Zoom was a challenge.

“It’s a much different dynamic when you have 16 little boxes on a window instead of being around a big conference table with people,” Deeb said.

Still, the switch to animation presented opportunities to tweak the show’s format.

“We definitely got to get a little bit goofier with it,” said Deeb, an Omaha North graduate. “We got to have a little bit more ridiculous animated stuff, we got to do a little fourth-wall breaking that normally ‘Black-ish’ wouldn’t do.”

Switching to animation also opened the door to including a few guest stars: rising Democratic politician Stacy Abrams, whose Fair Fight organization works to expand voting rights, and comedians Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, who host a Showtime talk show.

“We got to Zoom with them and record their lines that way, which logistically would’ve been a lot harder to organize if they’d had to be in L.A.,” Deeb said.