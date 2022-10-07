 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Omahans to compete on 'Family Feud' Monday evening

  • Updated
  • 0
Life promo

Sign up today at Omaha.com/subscribe

All the events happening in the metro area this October.

An Omaha family will be on “Family Feud” Monday night.

The show will air from 6 to 7 p.m. on KPTM, Channel 42. Steve Harvey is the host.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Shirlee Goaley said she is appearing on the pre-recorded episode with her two sons and two grandchildren.

Anything they win on the show will go to ALS in the Heartland, a group the Goaleys founded with another family a number of years ago after Goaley’s husband, Don, died of the disease. She couldn’t reveal the show’s outcome until it airs.

ALS, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord and causes loss of muscle control. It is always fatal. The average life expectancy is two to five years.

Goaley said the group helps area families whose loved ones are suffering from ALS. All the group’s services are free.

People are also reading…

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Keanu Reeves interested in playing 'Ghost Rider' in Marvel movie

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert