Omahans to compete on 'Family Feud' Monday evening

Shirlee Goaley said she is appearing on the pre-recorded episode with her two sons and two grandchildren.
Anything they win on the show will go to ALS in the Heartland, a group the Goaleys founded with another family a number of years ago after Goaley’s husband, Don, died of the disease. She couldn’t reveal the show’s outcome until it airs.
ALS, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord and causes loss of muscle control. It is always fatal. The average life expectancy is two to five years.
Goaley said the group helps area families whose loved ones are suffering from ALS. All the group’s services are free.
Just when you thought there couldn’t be another take on vampires, AMC has come up with “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire,” a new look at the best-selling novel and Black lives in the 20th century.
When producer Todd Prendergast's stepfather disappeared in 2005, “I saw my mother collapsing, very upset, very emotional,” he recalls. “Something I called my ‘Incredible Hulk moment’ just kicked in and I said, ‘We’re going to find this guy.’”
The spotlight in this week’s "Abbott Elementary" falls on nerdy Jacob when a performing troupe comes to Philly. Syfy’s whimsical "Reginald the Vampire" joins a new season of "Chucky" for a supernatural twofer.