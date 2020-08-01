Where to watch this year's Emmy-nominated shows

It’s sort of cliché, at this point, to point out just how many TV shows there are nowadays. But there are a lot — 532 scripted series in 2019 alone, according to an annual survey.
But as the dumpster fire that is 2020 has consumed the summer blockbuster season, live concerts and pretty much any other entertaining event, the glut of TV shows suddenly looks like a gold mine. We need all that TV more than ever.
And despite the coronavirus pandemic halting production on nearly all films and TV shows, the Emmy Awards — which celebrate the best in television — will go on as planned. The awards show, which will air Sept. 20 in an as-yet-undecided format, announced its nominees July 29.
As with the Oscars earlier this year, we’ve put together a guide to help you get caught up on all the nominees. Or, more realistically, to help you pick out a few nominees that might pique your interest — that’s still a ton of TV to watch in a month and a half, pandemic or not.
In the interest of brevity, we’ll limit our focus to best series nominees in the drama, comedy and limited series categories. For a full list of nominees, visit emmys.com.
DRAMA
"Better Call Saul"
In a nutshell: This spinoff/prequel to “Breaking Bad” follows shady attorney Jimmy McGill on his path to becoming even shadier attorney Saul Goodman.
Major nominations: Best series, supporting actor.
Where to watch: Seasons 1-4, Netflix; Season 5, on-demand through AMC.
You should watch it if: You’re a fan of “Breaking Bad,” or good TV in general. It’s maybe the best show currently on television, and proof that prequels can actually be good.
"The Crown"
In a nutshell: A historical, generations-spanning drama about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.
Major nominations: Best series, lead actress, supporting actress.
Where to watch: Seasons 1-3, Netflix.
You should watch it if: You can’t get enough of the British monarchy, or awards-speech queen Olivia Colman.
"The Handmaid's Tale"
In a nutshell: Adapted from Margaret Atwood’s best-selling novel, the show takes place in a dystopian America where fertile women are kept as child-bearing slaves.
Major nominations: Best series, supporting actor, supporting actress.
Where to watch: Seasons 1-3, Hulu.
You should watch it if: Modern-day society isn’t dystopian enough for you already. It’s a pretty grim show.
"Killing Eve"
In a nutshell: An MI5 agent tries to hunt down — and eventually becomes obsessed with — a flamboyant assassin.
Major nominations: Best series, lead actress (twice), supporting actress.
Where to watch: Seasons 1-2, Hulu; Season 3, on-demand through AMC and BBC America.
You should watch it if: You’re a fan of true-crime podcasts, high fashion or very complicated relationships.
"The Mandalorian"
In a nutshell: In this “Star Wars” series, a bounty hunter pals around with the most adorable creature in a galaxy far, far away.
Major nominations: Best series.
Where to watch: Season 1, Disney Plus.
You should watch it if: You like “Star Wars,” or you want to see what all this fuss over Baby Yoda is about.
"Ozark"
In a nutshell: It’s basically “Breaking Bad,” except in Missouri instead of New Mexico and with Jason Bateman instead of Bryan Cranston.
Major nominations: Best series, lead actor, lead actress, supporting actress.
Where to watch: Seasons 1-3, Netflix.
You should watch it if: You’re a fan of “Breaking Bad,” and you’re already caught up on “Better Call Saul.”
"Stranger Things"
In a nutshell: A mashup of ’80s nostalgia that follows a bunch of people in small-town Indiana battling supernatural forces and also the Soviet Union for some reason.
Major nominations: Best series.
Where to watch: Seasons 1-3, Netflix.
You should watch it if: You love the ’80s and/or supernatural horror, or you're nostalgic for the Cold War.
"Succession"
In a nutshell: A wealthy family of terrible people, loosely based on the Murdochs, runs its media empire, often with tragically hilarious consequences.
Major nominations: Best series, lead actor (twice), supporting actor (thrice), supporting actress.
Where to watch: Seasons 1-2, HBO.
You should watch it if: You like watching terrible people treat each other terribly, especially when those terrible people are played by some pretty great actors.
COMEDY
"Curb Your Enthusiasm"
In a nutshell: Larry David is annoyed by and/or annoying to other people, many of whom are celebrities.
Major nominations: Best series.
Where to watch: Seasons 1-10, HBO.
You should watch it if: You’re a fan of cringe comedy or celebrity cameos.
"Dead to Me"
In a nutshell: Two recently widowed women bond during therapy in this dark comedy.
Major nominations: Best series, lead actress (twice).
Where to watch: Seasons 1-2, Netflix.
You should watch it if: You’re in the mood for some dark comedy, or a pretty wild Christina Applegate performance.
"The Good Place"
In a nutshell: An afterlife-set comedy with a heavy emphasis on human ethics and moral philosophy.
Major nominations: Best series, lead actor, supporting actor, supporting actress.
Where to watch: Seasons 1-3, Netflix; Season 4, NBC.com.
You should watch it if: You’d like to get some good laughs while contemplating the afterlife, or you want to spend some time with sitcom legend Ted Danson.
"Insecure"
In a nutshell: The comedy, co-created by star Issa Rae, explores the contemporary Black experience through a group of young professionals in L.A.
Major nominations: Best series, lead actress, supporting actress.
Where to watch: Seasons 1-4, HBO.
You should watch it if: You’re in the mood for a smart comedy about twenty- and thirtysomethings navigating life.
"The Kominsky Method"
In a nutshell: A formerly successful actor (Michael Douglas) works as an acting coach in this sitcom from mega-producer Chuck Lorre.
Major nominations: Best series, lead actor, supporting actor.
Where to watch: Seasons 1-2, Netflix.
You should watch it if: You like watching old guys being funny. Douglas is joined in the cast by Oscar-winner Alan Arkin.
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
In a nutshell: After being dumped by her husband, a disillusioned Jewish housewife begins a career in stand-up comedy.
Major nominations: Best series, lead actress, supporting actress (twice), supporting actor (twice).
Where to watch: Seasons 1-3, Amazon Prime.
You should watch it if: You’re a fan of Borscht Belt comedy or series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, who also brought us “Gilmore Girls.”
"Schitt's Creek"
In a nutshell: After losing its fortune, a formerly wealthy family is forced to live in the small town its patriarch once bought as a gag gift.
Major nominations: Best series, lead actor, lead actress, supporting actor, supporting actress.
Where to watch: Seasons 1-6, Fubo; Netflix has the first five seasons, but is missing the final one.
You should watch it if: You’re a fan of comedy legends Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara.
"What We Do in the Shadows"
In a nutshell: Adapted from the mockumentary film of the same name, the show follows the surprisingly mundane lives of a group of vampires in Staten Island.
Major nominations: Best series.
Where to watch: Seasons 1-2, Hulu.
You should watch it if: You’re a fan of well-done parody, or just good comedy in general. It’s maybe the funniest show currently on TV.
LIMITED SERIES
(Note: Best limited series and best television movie are separate categories, but their acting awards share categories. We're only listing limited series here.)
“Little Fires Everywhere"
In a nutshell: Based on the novel of the same name, the series follows a group of families from different backgrounds whose lives suddenly become intertwined.
Major nominations: Best series, lead actress.
Where to watch: Hulu.
You should watch it if: You’re looking for some family drama.
"Mrs. America"
In a nutshell: The series covers the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, following figures like Phyllis Schlafly and Gloria Steinem.
Major nominations: Best series, lead actress, supporting actress (thrice).
Where to watch: Hulu.
You should watch it if: You want a history lesson from a show with a pretty stacked cast, including Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, Elizabeth Banks, Tracey Ullman and beloved character actress Margo Martindale.
"Unbelievable"
In a nutshell: Based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning article, the show follows a teenager who’s charged with lying about being raped, and a pair of detectives trying to figure out what really happened.
Major nominations: Best series, supporting actress.
Where to watch: Netflix.
You should watch it if: You want a hard, heartbreaking look at the lives of sexual abuse survivors.
"Unorthodox"
In a nutshell: An ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman flees her arranged marriage by moving to Germany, and tries to find her way in a secular life.
Major nominations: Best series, lead actress.
Where to watch: Netflix.
You should watch it if: You want a not-so-funny, but still nuanced take on modern religion.
"Watchmen"
In a nutshell: A continuation of the groundbreaking 1980s graphic novel about masked vigilantes.
Major nominations: Best series, lead actor, lead actress,
Where to watch: HBO.
You should watch it if: You want a superhero story that’s actually an incredible relevant commentary on racial injustice, but still has some pretty great superhero stuff, too.
