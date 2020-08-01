Where to watch this year's Emmy-nominated shows

It’s sort of cliché, at this point, to point out just how many TV shows there are nowadays. But there are a lot — 532 scripted series in 2019 alone, according to an annual survey.

But as the dumpster fire that is 2020 has consumed the summer blockbuster season, live concerts and pretty much any other entertaining event, the glut of TV shows suddenly looks like a gold mine. We need all that TV more than ever.

And despite the coronavirus pandemic halting production on nearly all films and TV shows, the Emmy Awards — which celebrate the best in television — will go on as planned. The awards show, which will air Sept. 20 in an as-yet-undecided format, announced its nominees July 29.

As with the Oscars earlier this year, we’ve put together a guide to help you get caught up on all the nominees. Or, more realistically, to help you pick out a few nominees that might pique your interest — that’s still a ton of TV to watch in a month and a half, pandemic or not.