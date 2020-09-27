The Muppets are coming! Other fuzzy friends, too, as Durham Museum celebrates Jim Henson

It’s time to play the music. It’s time to light the lights. It’s time to meet the Muppets (and other fuzzy friends) at the Durham Museum next month.
It’s all part of a traveling exhibition opening Oct. 3 in celebration of America’s most widely known visionary entertainer, Jim Henson. Organized by Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI), the exhibition will be on view through Jan. 10.
“The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited” explores Henson’s groundbreaking work for film and television and his transformative impact on popular culture.
It had its world premiere in 2017, and Omaha is the fifth location to officially host it (one lost the opportunity early in the pandemic), said Jessica Brummer, director of communications for the museum.
“It’s a big deal for us and one I think will bring a lot of joy,” Brummer said.
Visitors will see how Henson and his team of builders, performers and writers brought to life the enduringly popular worlds of “The Muppet Show,” “Sesame Street,” “Fraggle Rock,” “The Dark Crystal,” “Labyrinth” and more. The exhibition also includes material from Henson’s experimental film projects and his early work as a restlessly creative performer, filmmaker and technical innovator.
Among the artifacts are more than 20 puppets, character sketches, storyboards, scripts, photographs, film and television clips, behind-the-scenes footage, iconic costumes and interactive experiences that allow visitors to try their hand at puppeteering on camera and designing a puppet character.
To safely accommodate all guests, access to the museum will be by timed entry. Tickets, available on a first-come, first-served basis, are available up to five days in advance at DurhamMuseum.org. The Jim Henson Exhibition is included with regular museum admission.
Visitors also will find a variety of exhibition-related programming.
