The Muppets are coming! Other fuzzy friends, too, as Durham Museum celebrates Jim Henson

IF YOU GO

The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited

What: Traveling exhibition from the Museum of Moving Image

Where: The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St.

When: Oct. 3-Jan. 10

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday and major holidays. Last timed entry is at 2:30 p.m.

Special programming:

Creating Characters: Behind the Scenes and On the Screen, Nov. 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m. A virtual panel presentation with a puppeteer, a puppet designer and builder, and a costumer who have been with The Jim Henson Company since the 1970s. Free; registration required.

Puppets at The Platform, Fridays in November and December, 10 a.m. to noon. This activity, which is included with museum admission, involves a story and a craft related to The Jim Henson Exhibition. Registration is not required. Simply head for The Platform on the lower level of the museum.

Remote Learner and Home School Days, Oct. 14, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9; 10 a.m. to noon. Hands-on experiences within the exhibition, plus additional crafts and activities for school-age kids and their families. Registration: $5 per person.

Tickets and information: durhammuseum.org; 402-444-5071.