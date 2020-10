Traveling water circus makes stops in Fremont, Columbus

Cirque Italia, a traveling water circus, is making stops in two Nebraska towns this month.

Cirque Italia is playing at the Fremont Mall through Sunday, and at Columbus’ Ag Park from Oct. 8 to 11.

Shows take place in a 35,000-gallon water stage. Attendees are required to wear masks, and gloves are recommended. Seating is limited to promote proper social distancing.

Tickets are $10 to $40. For a schedule of performances or to purchase tickets, visit cirqueitalia.com.

