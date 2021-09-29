Weekend events: Celebrate fall with a free concert, Junkstock and chrysanthemums

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.
Fall Chrysanthemum Display
When: Two-week show opens at 9 a.m. Friday
Where: Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St.
What: Indoor fall flower display.
Cost: Adults, $10 (plus tax); kids ages 3 to 12, $5 (plus tax); garden members and kids younger than 2, free.
More information: lauritzengardens.org
Junkstock Harvest Edition 2021
When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Early-bird ticket holders can arrive at 9 a.m. on Friday.
Where: Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo, Nebraska
What: Pet-friendly, outdoor shopping event featuring more than 200 vendors, a giant pumpkin house, hayrack rides, bonfires and food trucks.
Cost: $10 per day or $20 weekend pass. Children 12 and younger are free. Early-bird tickets are $30.
More information: junkstock.com
Pancake Feed
When: 6 a.m. to noon Saturday
Where: Bennington Fire and Rescue, 10801 N. 156th St., Bennington
What: Annual pancake feed, featuring characters from the Nickelodeon show “Paw Patrol” from 9 to 10 a.m.
Cost: Free-will donation at the door
More information: bit.ly/3maRuhR
Japanese Ambience Festival
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Where: Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St.
What: Indoor event with Japanese games and activities, food tastings, martial arts demonstrations, live music and dance. Masks will be required at the event.
Cost: Adults, $10; kids ages 3 to 12, $5; garden members and kids younger than 2, free.
More information: lauritzengardens.org
Fire Prevention Week Kick-off and Rock the Boot concert
When: 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Carter Lake ballfields, 17th Street and Avenue Q, Carter Lake
What: Event to benefit the Carter Lake Fire Department will feature family activities from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by a concert from 4 to 10 p.m. Performing bands include Dysfunction, Frenzy and Wrecked Becky. The event will also have food trucks and a beer garden. Proceeds from the beer garden and donations will go to the Carter Lake Fire Department.
Cost: Free admission. Free-will donations will be accepted for the concert. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
More information: bit.ly/3EWoSRY
Mystic Fest 2021
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs
What: Festival focusing on spirituality and spiritual growth. Vendors offering tarot, numerology and palm readings, aura photography, rocks, crystals, candles and jewelry.
Cost: Free admission
More information: bit.ly/3ihCzRE
Woofstock: Halloween in the Bark
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Midtown Crossing at Turner Park, 3110 Farnam St.
What: Dog friendly and focused event. Halloween costume contest begins at noon. Other features include live music, vendors, yard games and photo booth.
Cost: Free admission
More information: midtowncrossing.com/events/woofstock-10321
