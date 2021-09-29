 Skip to main content
Weekend events: Celebrate fall with a free concert, Junkstock and chrysanthemums
Weekend events: Celebrate fall with a free concert, Junkstock and chrysanthemums

093021-owh-new-weekend-p1

Chrysanthemums will be on display for the Fall Chrysanthemum Display beginning Friday at Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha. 

 SARAH HOFFMAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Check out some of the theater highlights of the 2021-22 season.

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.

Fall Chrysanthemum Display

When: Two-week show opens at 9 a.m. Friday

Where: Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. 

What: Indoor fall flower display. 

Cost: Adults, $10 (plus tax); kids ages 3 to 12, $5 (plus tax); garden members and kids younger than 2, free. 

More information: lauritzengardens.org 

Junkstock Harvest Edition 2021

093021-owh-new-weekend-p2

Discover all things vintage at Junkstock Harvest Edition, from Friday through Sunday at Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive in Waterloo, Nebraska.

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Early-bird ticket holders can arrive at 9 a.m. on Friday. 

Where: Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo, Nebraska 

What: Pet-friendly, outdoor shopping event featuring more than 200 vendors, a giant pumpkin house, hayrack rides, bonfires and food trucks. 

Cost: $10 per day or $20 weekend pass. Children 12 and younger are free. Early-bird tickets are $30. 

More information: junkstock.com 

Pancake Feed

When: 6 a.m. to noon Saturday 

Where: Bennington Fire and Rescue, 10801 N. 156th St., Bennington 

What: Annual pancake feed, featuring characters from the Nickelodeon show “Paw Patrol” from 9 to 10 a.m. 

Cost: Free-will donation at the door 

More information: bit.ly/3maRuhR 

Japanese Ambience Festival

093021-owh-new-weekend-p3

Celebrate Japanese culture this weekend during the Japanese Ambience Festival at Omaha’s Lauritzen Gardens.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 

Where: Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. 

What: Indoor event with Japanese games and activities, food tastings, martial arts demonstrations, live music and dance. Masks will be required at the event. 

Cost: Adults, $10; kids ages 3 to 12, $5; garden members and kids younger than 2, free. 

More information: lauritzengardens.org 

Fire Prevention Week Kick-off and Rock the Boot concert

When: 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday 

Where: Carter Lake ballfields, 17th Street and Avenue Q, Carter Lake 

What: Event to benefit the Carter Lake Fire Department will feature family activities from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by a concert from 4 to 10 p.m. Performing bands include Dysfunction, Frenzy and Wrecked Becky. The event will also have food trucks and a beer garden. Proceeds from the beer garden and donations will go to the Carter Lake Fire Department. 

Cost: Free admission. Free-will donations will be accepted for the concert. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. 

More information: bit.ly/3EWoSRY 

Mystic Fest 2021

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday 

Where: Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs 

What: Festival focusing on spirituality and spiritual growth. Vendors offering tarot, numerology and palm readings, aura photography, rocks, crystals, candles and jewelry. 

Cost: Free admission 

More information: bit.ly/3ihCzRE 

Woofstock: Halloween in the Bark

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday 

Where: Midtown Crossing at Turner Park, 3110 Farnam St. 

What: Dog friendly and focused event. Halloween costume contest begins at noon. Other features include live music, vendors, yard games and photo booth. 

Cost: Free admission 

More information: midtowncrossing.com/events/woofstock-10321 

cbclark@owh.com; 402-444-3118

