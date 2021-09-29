Weekend events: Celebrate fall with a free concert, Junkstock and chrysanthemums

Fire Prevention Week Kick-off and Rock the Boot concert

What: Event to benefit the Carter Lake Fire Department will feature family activities from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by a concert from 4 to 10 p.m. Performing bands include Dysfunction, Frenzy and Wrecked Becky. The event will also have food trucks and a beer garden. Proceeds from the beer garden and donations will go to the Carter Lake Fire Department.