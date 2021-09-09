 Skip to main content
Weekend events list: Antiques, hot air balloons, art and more throughout Omaha area
Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.

Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday.

Where: Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St.

What: Antique displays from more than 30 exhibitors in a variety of genres, and lectures by design experts.

Cost: $10 general admission, $5 for kids ages 3-12, children younger than 2 admitted free; luncheons and special events costs vary. Gardens members admitted free.

More information: omahaantiqueshow.org

Fields of Flight Hot Air Balloon Festival

When: Flights at 6 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and dawn Sunday. Balloon glow, about 7:40 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Where: Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard, 19475 225th St., Council Bluffs (Off of Interstate 80 East at the Oakland exit)

What: Annual hot air balloon festival featuring live music and children’s activities. Food and beverages available for purchase on-site.

Cost: $30 per car for parking, includes admission.

More information: bit.ly/3ttcYtH

Fiestas Patrias Omaha

When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Where: South 24th and N Streets (Plaza De La Raza)

What: Three-day festival to celebrate Latino Heritage Month will feature live music and entertainment, a carnival, parade and food vendors.

Cost: Admission is free. Costs for the carnival, food and vendors may vary.

More information: fiestaomaha.com

Rockbrook Village 50th Art Fair

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday,  and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Rockbrook Village Shopping Center, 2800 S. 110th Court

What: Two-day event with more than 100 national, regional and local artists displaying and selling art work.

Cost: Free admission

More information: rockbrookvillageartfair.com

Ashland Silver Street Flea Market

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Historic downtown Ashland on Silver Street

What: Two blocks of flea market with vendors selling local crafts, jewelry, clothing, produce and more.

Cost: Free admission

More information: ashland-ne.com

