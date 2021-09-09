Weekend events list: Antiques, hot air balloons, art and more throughout Omaha area

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.
Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday.
Where: Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St.
What: Antique displays from more than 30 exhibitors in a variety of genres, and lectures by design experts.
Cost: $10 general admission, $5 for kids ages 3-12, children younger than 2 admitted free; luncheons and special events costs vary. Gardens members admitted free.
More information: omahaantiqueshow.org
Fields of Flight Hot Air Balloon Festival
When: Flights at 6 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and dawn Sunday. Balloon glow, about 7:40 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Where: Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard, 19475 225th St., Council Bluffs (Off of Interstate 80 East at the Oakland exit)
What: Annual hot air balloon festival featuring live music and children’s activities. Food and beverages available for purchase on-site.
Cost: $30 per car for parking, includes admission.
More information: bit.ly/3ttcYtH
Fiestas Patrias Omaha
When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Where: South 24th and N Streets (Plaza De La Raza)
What: Three-day festival to celebrate Latino Heritage Month will feature live music and entertainment, a carnival, parade and food vendors.
Cost: Admission is free. Costs for the carnival, food and vendors may vary.
More information: fiestaomaha.com
Rockbrook Village 50th Art Fair
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Rockbrook Village Shopping Center, 2800 S. 110th Court
What: Two-day event with more than 100 national, regional and local artists displaying and selling art work.
Cost: Free admission
More information: rockbrookvillageartfair.com
Ashland Silver Street Flea Market
When: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Historic downtown Ashland on Silver Street
What: Two blocks of flea market with vendors selling local crafts, jewelry, clothing, produce and more.
Cost: Free admission
More information: ashland-ne.com