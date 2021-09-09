Weekend events list: Antiques, hot air balloons, art and more throughout Omaha area

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.

Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday.

Where: Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St.

What: Antique displays from more than 30 exhibitors in a variety of genres, and lectures by design experts.

Cost: $10 general admission, $5 for kids ages 3-12, children younger than 2 admitted free; luncheons and special events costs vary. Gardens members admitted free.

Fields of Flight Hot Air Balloon Festival

When: Flights at 6 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and dawn Sunday. Balloon glow, about 7:40 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Where: Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard, 19475 225th St., Council Bluffs (Off of Interstate 80 East at the Oakland exit)