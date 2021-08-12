Weekend events list: Bellevue Rocks, Valley Days, ghosts, eagles and dogs, oh my!

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.

Old Market Ghost Stories Tour

When: 8 and 9:15 p.m. Friday

Where: Nebraska Tour Co., 1100 Howard St.

What: The first of many scheduled through the end of October, this guided walking tour takes participants through the Old Market District and discusses its “haunted” history.

Cost: $25 per person

Valley Days

When: Friday through Sunday

Where: Various locations in Valley, Nebraska

What: This year’s annual community celebration will feature a parade (Saturday), beer garden and street dance, pancake breakfast, youth activities, teen dance, car and craft shows.