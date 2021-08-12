 Skip to main content
Weekend events list: Bellevue Rocks, Valley Days, ghosts, eagles and dogs, oh my!
Have some fun at Valley Days (copy)

Valley Days is Friday through Sunday in Valley, Nebraska. There will be a parade, kid activities, free swimming at the city pool, food, car and craft shows and a pedal tractor pull.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.

Old Market Ghost Stories Tour

When: 8 and 9:15 p.m. Friday

Where: Nebraska Tour Co., 1100 Howard St.

What: The first of many scheduled through the end of October, this guided walking tour takes participants through the Old Market District and discusses its “haunted” history.

Cost: $25 per person

More information: nebraskatourcompany.com

Valley Days

When: Friday through Sunday

Where: Various locations in Valley, Nebraska

What: This year’s annual community celebration will feature a parade (Saturday), beer garden and street dance, pancake breakfast, youth activities, teen dance, car and craft shows.

Cost: Varies depending on event.

More information: valleydays.net

Omaha Kaiju Con

When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Even Hotel, 2220 Farnam St.

What: Convention for fans of Godzilla, Gamera, Ultraman and more. Event includes board and video games, cosplay, movies, artists and vendors.

Cost: $20 Saturday or Sunday, or $25 for the weekend

More information: kaijuboard1.wixsite.com/kaijuthekaijuadorati

Eagles

Eagle Day is Saturday at Fontenelle Forest in Bellevue. The event will include educational information about eagles and a scavenger hunt.

Eagle Day at Fontenelle Forest

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Fontenelle Forest, 1111 N. Bellevue Blvd.

What: Learn about eagles, take photos with a bald eagle in the Nature Center, visit eagles in the Raptor Woodland Refuge, and go on an eagle-themed scavenger hunt.

Cost: $15 for non-members, $5 for members

More information: fontenelleforest.org

Tribute Festival

When: 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Soaring Wings Vineyard, 17111 S. 138th St., Springfield

What: Live music performed by Fleetwood Mac, Cher, Elton John and Rod Stewart tribute bands.

Cost: $15 for ages 12 to 20; $25 for 21 and older.

More information: bit.ly/3AvjCl5

Woofstock

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Midtown Crossing, 3110 Farnam St.

What: Second annual Woofstock event will feature shopping, music, do-it-yourself pet projects and dog yoga.

Cost: Admission is free. Food and beverage for pets and humans available for purchase.

More information: midtowncrossing.com/events

Looking for more family-friendly events? Check out Momaha.com for more ideas.

