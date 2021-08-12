Weekend events list: Bellevue Rocks, Valley Days, ghosts, eagles and dogs, oh my!

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.
Old Market Ghost Stories Tour
When: 8 and 9:15 p.m. Friday
Where: Nebraska Tour Co., 1100 Howard St.
What: The first of many scheduled through the end of October, this guided walking tour takes participants through the Old Market District and discusses its “haunted” history.
Cost: $25 per person
More information: nebraskatourcompany.com
Valley Days
When: Friday through Sunday
Where: Various locations in Valley, Nebraska
What: This year’s annual community celebration will feature a parade (Saturday), beer garden and street dance, pancake breakfast, youth activities, teen dance, car and craft shows.
Cost: Varies depending on event.
More information: valleydays.net
Omaha Kaiju Con
When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Where: Even Hotel, 2220 Farnam St.
What: Convention for fans of Godzilla, Gamera, Ultraman and more. Event includes board and video games, cosplay, movies, artists and vendors.
Cost: $20 Saturday or Sunday, or $25 for the weekend
More information: kaijuboard1.wixsite.com/kaijuthekaijuadorati
Eagle Day at Fontenelle Forest
When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Fontenelle Forest, 1111 N. Bellevue Blvd.
What: Learn about eagles, take photos with a bald eagle in the Nature Center, visit eagles in the Raptor Woodland Refuge, and go on an eagle-themed scavenger hunt.
Cost: $15 for non-members, $5 for members
More information: fontenelleforest.org
Tribute Festival
When: 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Soaring Wings Vineyard, 17111 S. 138th St., Springfield
What: Live music performed by Fleetwood Mac, Cher, Elton John and Rod Stewart tribute bands.
Cost: $15 for ages 12 to 20; $25 for 21 and older.
More information: bit.ly/3AvjCl5
Woofstock
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Midtown Crossing, 3110 Farnam St.
What: Second annual Woofstock event will feature shopping, music, do-it-yourself pet projects and dog yoga.
Cost: Admission is free. Food and beverage for pets and humans available for purchase.
More information: midtowncrossing.com/events
