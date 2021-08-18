 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekend events list: Eat, dance and be merry at Greek, Zydeco, Dundee events and more
0 comments

Weekend events list: Eat, dance and be merry at Greek, Zydeco, Dundee events and more

Check out six chill spots in Omaha for your next park escape.

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.

Omaha’s Original Greek Festival

When: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave.

What: A three-day festival that celebrates Greek culture, food, music and traditions. The event will also feature live Greek music, dance performances, historic church tours and a boutique.

Cost: Admission is $3 for adults, children 12 and younger are free.

More information: greekfestomaha.com

Weekend list Greek Festival

Traditional Greek dancing is an annual part of Omaha's Greek Festival.

Opera Outdoors

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Midtown Crossing at Turner Park

What: Free, family-friendly outdoor concert featuring the Holland Community Opera fellows, guest artists and Opera Omaha chorus, with performances by community partners Gotta Be Me, Heartland Choir and the Nelson Mandela Elementary Meerkat Melodies choir.

Cost: Free

More information: bit.ly/3APuLgR

Dundee Day

When: 8 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. Saturday

Where: Dundee district, 50th Street and Underwood Avenue

What: Dundee community festival that will include a pancake breakfast, vendors, 5k run, free yoga class, a parade, beer garden, children’s activities and music.

Cost: Food and beverages available for purchase at various locations.

More information: bit.ly/3iWRAZO

Dundee Days (copy)

People stroll down Underwood Avenue during the 2019 Dundee Day celebration. 

Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department Craft Fair and Boutique

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department, 12919 Ponce Road

What: Fall craft fair and bake sale. Event is a fundraiser to help department with equipment and training costs.

Cost: Admission is free.

More information: bit.ly/37QwBlb

Zydeco Festival

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Midtown Crossing at Turner Park, 31st Avenue and Farnam Street

What: Sixth annual Zydeco Festival celebrates Creole culture and will feature live music, food and a beer garden.

Cost: Food and beverage costs vary.

More information: bit.ly/2W40Tyv

Check out the Zydeco Festival (copy)

The Zydeco Festival will take place Saturday at Midtown Crossing at Turner Park, 31st Avenue and Farnam Street. The festival is free and will include zydeco bands from the heart of Creole country.

Dog Daze of Summer Festival

When: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Riverwest Park, 23301 W. Maple Road, Elkhorn

What: Fourth annual event geared toward dog owners will feature food, music, dog shopping, splash time at the beach and doggie beer garden.

Cost: Admission is $10 per dog, free for humans

More information: bit.ly/3snZmiC

Looking for more family-friendly events? Check out Momaha.com for more ideas.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Richards shot a hole in a guitar that's up for auction

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert