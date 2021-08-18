Weekend events list: Eat, dance and be merry at Greek, Zydeco, Dundee events and more

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.

Omaha’s Original Greek Festival

When: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave.

What: A three-day festival that celebrates Greek culture, food, music and traditions. The event will also feature live Greek music, dance performances, historic church tours and a boutique.

Cost: Admission is $3 for adults, children 12 and younger are free.

Opera Outdoors

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Midtown Crossing at Turner Park