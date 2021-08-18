Weekend events list: Eat, dance and be merry at Greek, Zydeco, Dundee events and more

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.
Omaha’s Original Greek Festival
When: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Where: St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave.
What: A three-day festival that celebrates Greek culture, food, music and traditions. The event will also feature live Greek music, dance performances, historic church tours and a boutique.
Cost: Admission is $3 for adults, children 12 and younger are free.
More information: greekfestomaha.com
Opera Outdoors
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Midtown Crossing at Turner Park
What: Free, family-friendly outdoor concert featuring the Holland Community Opera fellows, guest artists and Opera Omaha chorus, with performances by community partners Gotta Be Me, Heartland Choir and the Nelson Mandela Elementary Meerkat Melodies choir.
Cost: Free
More information: bit.ly/3APuLgR
Dundee Day
When: 8 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. Saturday
Where: Dundee district, 50th Street and Underwood Avenue
What: Dundee community festival that will include a pancake breakfast, vendors, 5k run, free yoga class, a parade, beer garden, children’s activities and music.
Cost: Food and beverages available for purchase at various locations.
More information: bit.ly/3iWRAZO
Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department Craft Fair and Boutique
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department, 12919 Ponce Road
What: Fall craft fair and bake sale. Event is a fundraiser to help department with equipment and training costs.
Cost: Admission is free.
More information: bit.ly/37QwBlb
Zydeco Festival
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Midtown Crossing at Turner Park, 31st Avenue and Farnam Street
What: Sixth annual Zydeco Festival celebrates Creole culture and will feature live music, food and a beer garden.
Cost: Food and beverage costs vary.
More information: bit.ly/2W40Tyv
Dog Daze of Summer Festival
When: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday
Where: Riverwest Park, 23301 W. Maple Road, Elkhorn
What: Fourth annual event geared toward dog owners will feature food, music, dog shopping, splash time at the beach and doggie beer garden.
Cost: Admission is $10 per dog, free for humans
More information: bit.ly/3snZmiC
