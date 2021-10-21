 Skip to main content
Weekend events list: Fall fun stays in full swing around Omaha area
Werner Park’s annual Halloween event, Baseballoween, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.

 PAPILLION TIMES

Here are a few facts about the red panda, which can be seen at Omaha's zoo.

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.

Trick-or-Treat at the Museum

When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St.

What: Halloween event featuring trick-or-treat stations throughout the museum, as well as the non-scary, seasonal exhibit, Cobweb Castle. Treats available while supplies last.

Cost: $14 for children and adults, $13 for seniors. Museum members and children younger than 2 admitted free.

More information: ocm.org

Baseballoween

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion

What: Family-friendly Halloween event with trick-or-treating and activities.

Cost: Free

More information: milb.com/omaha

Millard North Craft Fair

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Millard North High School, 1010 S. 144th St.

What: Craft fair featuring more than 160 vendors.

Cost: Admission is $3 per person (cash only)

More information: bit.ly/3lX2Jvk

32nd Annual Fall Home & Garden Expo

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St.

What: Annual vendor exhibition with more than 10,000 square feet of home improvement and product displays.

Cost: $6 per person, children 12 and younger admitted free.

More information: showofficeonline.com/FALLHOMEGARDENEXPO

Oktoberfest

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday (lunch is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner is 5 to 7 p.m.)

Where: First Lutheran Church, 420 N. Washington St., Papillion

What: Fifth annual Oktoberfest celebration, including German food, homemade sauerkraut and beer. All proceeds go to support the Tri-City Food Pantry. Pies will also be available for purchase.

Cost: Adult meals are $10; kids are $5.

More information: bit.ly/2ZbKjyr

Fall Fest @ Capitol

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Capitol District, 1022 Capitol Ave.

What: Vendors, trick-or-treating, adult scavenger hunt, Halloween movies, petting zoo, giveaways, football and games.

Cost: Admission is free

More information: bit.ly/3aPMidU

Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee

When: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Village Pointe, 17305 Davenport St.

What: Halloween celebration featuring pumpkin pail decorating, face painting, trick-or-treating and gift card giveaways. DECA will sell raffle tickets for $1 to raise money for the Open Door Mission’s Lydia House. The prize is a Village Pointe gift card.

Cost: Admission is free

More information: bit.ly/3lWG56e

Midwest Collectible Toy Show

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Omaha Firefighters Union Hall, 6005 Grover St.

What: Pop culture collectibles and toy show. Food vendors available at the event.

Cost: Admission is free

More information: scifiomaha.com

Ghoulish Garden Adventure

102121-owh-new-weekendlist-p2

On Sunday, come in costume to Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St., and trick or treat at different activity stations from noon to 4 p.m.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St.

What: Family-friendly fall and Halloween activities indoors and outdoors including trick-or-treating. Costumes optional.

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 3 to 12. Garden members and kids younger than 2 are admitted free.

More information: bit.ly/3BWy6ff

Looking for more family-friendly events? Check out Momaha.com for ideas.

cbclark@owh.com;

402-444-3118

