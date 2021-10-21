Weekend events list: Fall fun stays in full swing around Omaha area

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.

Trick-or-Treat at the Museum

When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St.

What: Halloween event featuring trick-or-treat stations throughout the museum, as well as the non-scary, seasonal exhibit, Cobweb Castle. Treats available while supplies last.

Cost: $14 for children and adults, $13 for seniors. Museum members and children younger than 2 admitted free.

Baseballoween

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion

What: Family-friendly Halloween event with trick-or-treating and activities.

Cost: Free