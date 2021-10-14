 Skip to main content
Weekend events list: Halloween and outdoor fun, fall craft shows aplenty in Omaha area
Fall is upon us, and there's no time like the present to enjoy all that the season has to offer. Here are some seasonal activities that are family-friendly!

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.

Trick-or-Treat at the Museum

101421-owh-new-weekend-p1

The Omaha Children's Museum will hold Trick-or-Treat at the Museum from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday 

Where: Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. 

What: Halloween event featuring trick-or-treat stations throughout the museum, as well as the non-scary, seasonal exhibit, Cobweb Castle. Treats available while supplies last. Costumes encouraged. 

Cost: $14 for children and adults, $13 for seniors. Museum members and children younger than 2 admitted free. 

More information: ocm.org 

Howl-O-Ween Safari

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday 

Where: Wildlife Safari Park, 16406 292nd St., Ashland 

What: Halloween celebration featuring hayrack rides, games, dinner and treat bags. VIP access ticket-holders can take part in a special guided hike and s’mores after the regular event. 

Cost: $20 for regular evening activities, $30 for VIP access. Children 2 and younger admitted free. 

More information: wildlifesafaripark.com/howl-o-ween-safari 

Bellevue Lied Center Fall Craft Fair

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday 

Where: Bellevue Public Schools Lied Activity Center, 2700 Arboretum Drive 

What: Fall craft fair featuring craft and food vendors. 

Cost: Admission is $2 per person 

More information: bit.ly/3DHBHhH 

Heartland Christian Annual Fall Craft and Vendor Show

101421-owh-new-weekend-p2

Heartland Christian School's annual Fall Craft and Vendor Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday qed

Where: Heartland Christian School, 400 Wright Road, Council Bluffs 

What: Annual fall craft show featuring more than 40 vendors, bake sale, concessions and raffle. 

Cost: Admission is $1 per person 

More information: bit.ly/3DzCGQX 

Fontenelle Family Fishing Frenzy

101421-owh-new-weekend-p3

Head to Fontenelle Lake on Saturday for the free Fontenelle Family Fishing Frenzy event from 10 a.m. to noon. 

When: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday 

Where: Fontenelle Park, 4405 Fontenelle Blvd. 

What: Family fishing experience by Omaha Parks and Recreation and Nebraska Game and Parks. All needed equipment will be provided. 

Cost: Free 

More information: Call Orentheian Everett at 402-444-4227

Family Adventure Days

When: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday 

Where: Neale Woods Nature Center, 14323 Edith Marie Ave. 

What: Recreational activities including games and a relay race. Following the competition, there will be a guided hike. 

Cost: $10 for nature center members; $15 for non-members. Pre-registration is required. 

More information: fontenelleforest.org 

Halloween is Brewing with Fun

When: 1:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday 

Where: Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, 28500 W. Park Highway, Ashland 

What: Halloween festivities including kids costume and pumpkin carving contests, bonfires and scavenger hunt. 

Cost: Valid park permit required. Daily permits are $6 for Nebraska residents, $8 for non-residents. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase. 

More information: bit.ly/2YMa0EZ 

Bellevue Bazaar Craft & Vendor Show

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday 

Where: Bellevue Knights Event Center, 1020 Lincoln Road, Bellevue 

What: Event featuring more than 40 crafters and vendors. 

Cost: $2 per person 

More information: bit.ly/3p0vjOu 

cbclark@owh.com, 402-444-3118

