Weekend events list: Halloween and outdoor fun, fall craft shows aplenty in Omaha area

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.
Trick-or-Treat at the Museum
When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St.
What: Halloween event featuring trick-or-treat stations throughout the museum, as well as the non-scary, seasonal exhibit, Cobweb Castle. Treats available while supplies last. Costumes encouraged.
Cost: $14 for children and adults, $13 for seniors. Museum members and children younger than 2 admitted free.
More information: ocm.org
Howl-O-Ween Safari
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Wildlife Safari Park, 16406 292nd St., Ashland
What: Halloween celebration featuring hayrack rides, games, dinner and treat bags. VIP access ticket-holders can take part in a special guided hike and s’mores after the regular event.
Cost: $20 for regular evening activities, $30 for VIP access. Children 2 and younger admitted free.
More information: wildlifesafaripark.com/howl-o-ween-safari
Bellevue Lied Center Fall Craft Fair
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Bellevue Public Schools Lied Activity Center, 2700 Arboretum Drive
What: Fall craft fair featuring craft and food vendors.
Cost: Admission is $2 per person
More information: bit.ly/3DHBHhH
Heartland Christian Annual Fall Craft and Vendor Show
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday qed
Where: Heartland Christian School, 400 Wright Road, Council Bluffs
What: Annual fall craft show featuring more than 40 vendors, bake sale, concessions and raffle.
Cost: Admission is $1 per person
More information: bit.ly/3DzCGQX
Fontenelle Family Fishing Frenzy
When: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday
Where: Fontenelle Park, 4405 Fontenelle Blvd.
What: Family fishing experience by Omaha Parks and Recreation and Nebraska Game and Parks. All needed equipment will be provided.
Cost: Free
More information: Call Orentheian Everett at 402-444-4227
Family Adventure Days
When: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Neale Woods Nature Center, 14323 Edith Marie Ave.
What: Recreational activities including games and a relay race. Following the competition, there will be a guided hike.
Cost: $10 for nature center members; $15 for non-members. Pre-registration is required.
More information: fontenelleforest.org
Halloween is Brewing with Fun
When: 1:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, 28500 W. Park Highway, Ashland
What: Halloween festivities including kids costume and pumpkin carving contests, bonfires and scavenger hunt.
Cost: Valid park permit required. Daily permits are $6 for Nebraska residents, $8 for non-residents. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase.
More information: bit.ly/2YMa0EZ
Bellevue Bazaar Craft & Vendor Show
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Where: Bellevue Knights Event Center, 1020 Lincoln Road, Bellevue
What: Event featuring more than 40 crafters and vendors.
Cost: $2 per person
More information: bit.ly/3p0vjOu
