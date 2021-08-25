 Skip to main content
Weekend events list: Knights, hippies and pirates abound in metro area
Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.

Millard Days

When: 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday; 5 p.m. to midnight Friday; 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday; and 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Andersen Park, 13625 Cottner St.

What: Annual festival celebrating the Millard community. Variety of events includes carnival, beer garden, live music, parade and kids’ tractor pull.

Cost: Costs vary depending on attraction.

More information: millarddays.com

MW Ren Festival (copy)

The Midlands Renaissance Fall Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday at Ditmars Orchard and Vineyard, 19475 225th St. in Council Bluffs. 

Midlands Renaissance Fall Festival

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard, 19475 225th St., Council Bluffs

What: Put on by the Midlands Renaissance Revel, this weekend event will feature jousting, food, drink, magic shows, vendors and kids’ activities.

Cost: $30 per car, admission is paid at time of parking.

More information: midlandsrenrevel.com

Pirate Festival copy

Visit the Bellevue Berry Farm on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the Midwest Pirate Festival. 

Midwest Pirate Festival

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Bellevue Berry Farm, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion

What: Family-friendly, pirate-themed weekend festival that features bird shows and buccaneers, a parade, treasure hunt, stage performers, food and clothing vendors.

Cost: $10 for adults; $7 for children

More information: mwpiratefest.com

Hippie Fest

When: Begins at noon Saturday and Sunday

Where: Falconwood Park, 905 Allied Road, Bellevue

What: Grassroots festival featuring live music, clothing vendors, vintage car show, DIY tie-dye, bubble garden, kids’ activities, food and beverages.

Cost: Single-day pass, $15; two-day pass, $25; kids 10 and younger are free

More information: hippiefest.org

City of Omaha Celebrates America Free Concert & Fireworks Show

When: 6 to 10:15 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood Ave.

What: Concert featuring Grammy Award-winning musicians Elvis Costello and The Imposters, and Wyclef Jean. Fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information: memorialparkconcert.com

Midwest Collectible Toy Show

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Omaha Professional Fire Fighters Association, 6005 Grover St.

What: Toy show with vendors from Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri, featuring pop culture items, including “Star Wars,” “Star Trek,” comic books, posters, action figures and model kits.

Cost: Free admission and free parking

More information: bit.ly/3DbBxQ6

Looking for more family-friendly events? Check out Momaha.com for ideas.

