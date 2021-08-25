Weekend events list: Knights, hippies and pirates abound in metro area

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.
Millard Days
When: 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday; 5 p.m. to midnight Friday; 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday; and 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Where: Andersen Park, 13625 Cottner St.
What: Annual festival celebrating the Millard community. Variety of events includes carnival, beer garden, live music, parade and kids’ tractor pull.
Cost: Costs vary depending on attraction.
More information: millarddays.com
Midlands Renaissance Fall Festival
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Where: Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard, 19475 225th St., Council Bluffs
What: Put on by the Midlands Renaissance Revel, this weekend event will feature jousting, food, drink, magic shows, vendors and kids’ activities.
Cost: $30 per car, admission is paid at time of parking.
More information: midlandsrenrevel.com
Midwest Pirate Festival
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Where: Bellevue Berry Farm, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion
What: Family-friendly, pirate-themed weekend festival that features bird shows and buccaneers, a parade, treasure hunt, stage performers, food and clothing vendors.
Cost: $10 for adults; $7 for children
More information: mwpiratefest.com
Hippie Fest
When: Begins at noon Saturday and Sunday
Where: Falconwood Park, 905 Allied Road, Bellevue
What: Grassroots festival featuring live music, clothing vendors, vintage car show, DIY tie-dye, bubble garden, kids’ activities, food and beverages.
Cost: Single-day pass, $15; two-day pass, $25; kids 10 and younger are free
More information: hippiefest.org
City of Omaha Celebrates America Free Concert & Fireworks Show
When: 6 to 10:15 p.m. Saturday
Where: Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood Ave.
What: Concert featuring Grammy Award-winning musicians Elvis Costello and The Imposters, and Wyclef Jean. Fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m.
Cost: Free
More information: memorialparkconcert.com
Midwest Collectible Toy Show
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Omaha Professional Fire Fighters Association, 6005 Grover St.
What: Toy show with vendors from Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri, featuring pop culture items, including “Star Wars,” “Star Trek,” comic books, posters, action figures and model kits.
Cost: Free admission and free parking
More information: bit.ly/3DbBxQ6
