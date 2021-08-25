Weekend events list: Knights, hippies and pirates abound in metro area

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.

Millard Days

When: 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday; 5 p.m. to midnight Friday; 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday; and 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Andersen Park, 13625 Cottner St.

What: Annual festival celebrating the Millard community. Variety of events includes carnival, beer garden, live music, parade and kids’ tractor pull.

Cost: Costs vary depending on attraction.

Midlands Renaissance Fall Festival

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard, 19475 225th St., Council Bluffs

What: Put on by the Midlands Renaissance Revel, this weekend event will feature jousting, food, drink, magic shows, vendors and kids’ activities.