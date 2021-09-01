 Skip to main content
Weekend events list: Labor Day holiday brings weekend full of festivals in Omaha area
Weekend events list: Labor Day holiday brings weekend full of festivals in Omaha area

Take a look back at the Labor Day weekend celebration, Septemberfest, through the years.

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.

090221-owh-new-weekendlist-p1

A giant Bugs Bunny balloon looks over members of Steamfitters & Plumbers Local 464 during the 2019 Septemberfest parade in downtown Omaha.

SeptemberFest

When: 5 p.m. to midnight Friday; noon to midnight Saturday and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday

Where: CHI Health Center, 455 N. 10th St.

What: Omaha’s annual Labor Day weekend festival features carnival, live music, food, car show and activities for kids. Annual SeptemberFest parade through downtown Omaha will begin at 10 a.m. Monday.

Cost: $7 per person; children 5 and younger are free; $31.50 for four-day ride passes.

More information: septemberfestomaha.org

090221-owh-new-weekendlist-p2

The 37th annual La Festa Italiana will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Il Palazzo, 132nd and Fort Streets. The festival will feature live music, family friendly activities and authentic Italian dishes.

La Festa Italiana Omaha

When: 6 to 11 p.m. Friday; 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday; noon to 11 p.m. Sunday

Where: Il Palazzo, 5110 N. 132nd St.

What: Labor Day weekend Italian festival. Live music, food, fireworks and dancing.

Cost: $5.50 in advance, $7 at the door. Children 14 and younger free with an adult.

More information: omahaitaly.com

U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band Summer Concert

When: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Friday

Where: Rockbrook Village, 2800 S. 110th Court

What: Live music as part of Rockbrook Village’s Friday Night Concert series

Cost: Free

More information: bit.ly/3zCVD3E

Fort Atkinson Living History Weekend

When: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, 201 S. Seventh St., Fort Calhoun

What: Catch a glimpse of life in the 1820s at the historic outpost. Learn about blacksmithing, carpentry, coopering, tinsmithing, spinning, weaving and quilting.

Cost: $6 per Nebraska vehicle; $8 for out-of-state vehicle. Vendors will also be on site with food and beverages for purchase.

More information: outdoornebraska.gov

Vala’s Honeycrisp Weekend

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Where: Vala’s Pumpkin Patch, 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna

What: Labor Day weekend apple festival features apple picking, activities for kids and food.

Cost: Admission is $19.95 per person. Season passes accepted.

More information: valaspumpkinpatch.com

Aviation STEM Day

When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Millard Airport, 12916 Millard Airport Plaza

What: Event designed for youth considering a career in aviation. Features include a create-a-drone competition, radio-controlled aircraft simulators, airplane folding and flying and free plane rides.

Cost: Admission is free; the Pancake Man and Chicago 42 will have breakfast and lunch available for purchase.

More information: aviationstemday.org

Third Annual Afro Fest Omaha

When: 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Aksarben Village-Stinson Park, 2285 S. 67th St., Omaha

What: African Cultural Festival featuring live music, dance performances, food vendors and information about African art, history, culture and games.

Cost: $10 for adults; children 12 and younger are admitted free

More information: bit.ly/3kNV5BT

LOVAM Jazz Festival

When: 4 to 10 p.m. Friday

Where: Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, 3110 Farnam St.

What: Ninth annual festival will feature live music including Grammy-nominated saxophonist Richard Elliot, musicians Kim Scott, Selina Albright with Jeff Kashiwa and Chad Stoner.

Cost: Free

More information: hallinscorp.com/lovam-festival

090221-owh-new-weekendlist-p3

A crowd works through the vendor area at Hutchfest on Sunday in North downtown Omaha.

Hutchfest

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: 1441 N. 11th St.

What: Vendor market featuring handmade artisans and vintage dealers, food trucks and live music.

Cost: Admission is free. Vendors will also be on site with food and beverages for purchase.

More information: bit.ly/3t4atgW

Holland Center Outdoors: Lakeside

When: 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St.

What: Outdoor concert featuring American funk band Lakeside.

Cost: Tickets range from $18 to $35.

More information: ticketomaha.com/productions/lakeside-and-friends

