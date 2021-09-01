Weekend events list: Labor Day holiday brings weekend full of festivals in Omaha area

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.
SeptemberFest
When: 5 p.m. to midnight Friday; noon to midnight Saturday and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday
Where: CHI Health Center, 455 N. 10th St.
What: Omaha’s annual Labor Day weekend festival features carnival, live music, food, car show and activities for kids. Annual SeptemberFest parade through downtown Omaha will begin at 10 a.m. Monday.
Cost: $7 per person; children 5 and younger are free; $31.50 for four-day ride passes.
More information: septemberfestomaha.org
La Festa Italiana Omaha
When: 6 to 11 p.m. Friday; 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday; noon to 11 p.m. Sunday
Where: Il Palazzo, 5110 N. 132nd St.
What: Labor Day weekend Italian festival. Live music, food, fireworks and dancing.
Cost: $5.50 in advance, $7 at the door. Children 14 and younger free with an adult.
More information: omahaitaly.com
U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band Summer Concert
When: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Friday
Where: Rockbrook Village, 2800 S. 110th Court
What: Live music as part of Rockbrook Village’s Friday Night Concert series
Cost: Free
More information: bit.ly/3zCVD3E
Fort Atkinson Living History Weekend
When: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Where: Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, 201 S. Seventh St., Fort Calhoun
What: Catch a glimpse of life in the 1820s at the historic outpost. Learn about blacksmithing, carpentry, coopering, tinsmithing, spinning, weaving and quilting.
Cost: $6 per Nebraska vehicle; $8 for out-of-state vehicle. Vendors will also be on site with food and beverages for purchase.
More information: outdoornebraska.gov
Vala’s Honeycrisp Weekend
When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday
Where: Vala’s Pumpkin Patch, 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna
What: Labor Day weekend apple festival features apple picking, activities for kids and food.
Cost: Admission is $19.95 per person. Season passes accepted.
More information: valaspumpkinpatch.com
Aviation STEM Day
When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Millard Airport, 12916 Millard Airport Plaza
What: Event designed for youth considering a career in aviation. Features include a create-a-drone competition, radio-controlled aircraft simulators, airplane folding and flying and free plane rides.
Cost: Admission is free; the Pancake Man and Chicago 42 will have breakfast and lunch available for purchase.
More information: aviationstemday.org
Third Annual Afro Fest Omaha
When: 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Aksarben Village-Stinson Park, 2285 S. 67th St., Omaha
What: African Cultural Festival featuring live music, dance performances, food vendors and information about African art, history, culture and games.
Cost: $10 for adults; children 12 and younger are admitted free
More information: bit.ly/3kNV5BT
LOVAM Jazz Festival
When: 4 to 10 p.m. Friday
Where: Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, 3110 Farnam St.
What: Ninth annual festival will feature live music including Grammy-nominated saxophonist Richard Elliot, musicians Kim Scott, Selina Albright with Jeff Kashiwa and Chad Stoner.
Cost: Free
More information: hallinscorp.com/lovam-festival
Hutchfest
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Where: 1441 N. 11th St.
What: Vendor market featuring handmade artisans and vintage dealers, food trucks and live music.
Cost: Admission is free. Vendors will also be on site with food and beverages for purchase.
More information: bit.ly/3t4atgW
Holland Center Outdoors: Lakeside
When: 7 p.m. Sunday
Where: Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St.
What: Outdoor concert featuring American funk band Lakeside.
Cost: Tickets range from $18 to $35.
More information: ticketomaha.com/productions/lakeside-and-friends