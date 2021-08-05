 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekend events list: Sarpy County Fair, root beer floats, blues music, and more
0 comments

Weekend events list: Sarpy County Fair, root beer floats, blues music, and more

Check out a flyover of Omaha's Cunningham Lake.

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.

Sarpy County Fair

When: Daily events Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Sarpy County Fairgrounds, 100 Main St., Springfield

What: County fair featuring 4-H exhibits and competitions, truck and tractor pulls, kiddie parade, demolition derby, rodeo, food and live music.

Cost: Free admission to the fair. Cost of ticketed events varies.

More information: sarpyfair.com

La Vista Salute to Summer

When: Events begin at 3 p.m. Friday

Where: La Vista City Hall campus, 8116 Park View Blvd., and La Vista Keno, 7101 S. 84th St. No.1. Parking available on Park View Boulevard. Shuttle bus locations at La Vista City Park ballfields, 7629 Josephine St., and La Vista City Centre parking garage, 8121 City Centre Drive.

What: End of summer celebration that will feature a concert, community cookout, inflatables and yard games, car show and fireworks show.

Cost: Free. Vendors will be on-site with food and beverages available for purchase.

More information: cityoflavista.org

2021 New American Arts Festival

When: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday

Where: Military Avenue and Maple Street (downtown Benson)

What: Annual festival celebrating Omaha’s refugee and immigrant communities. The event will feature gallery-operated exhibits, artisans and on-street stages.

Cost: Free. Food trucks will be on site with food and beverages for purchase.

More information: bffomaha.org/naaf.html

Family Adventure Days at Camp Wa-kon-da

When: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Fontenelle Forest, 402 Forest Drive, Bellevue

What: Outdoor games, archery and hiking. Reserved times required.

Cost: Members — $20, ages 13 and older; and $10, ages 8 to 12. Non-members — $25, ages 13 and older; and $15, ages 8 to 12.

More information: fontenelleforest.org

Family Fun Carnival

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, 28210 West Park, off Interstate 80 Exit 426, Ashland

What: End-of summer carnival includes games, treats, bounce houses, wildlife encounters and face-painting.

Cost: Free

More information: sacmuseum.org

In the Market for Blues Festival

When: Noon to 2 a.m. Saturday

Where: Old Market Omaha

What: A day full of blues music with more than 40 acts at 14 venues.

Cost: $20 all access, $25 day of show. The main box office at 1300 Howard St. will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More information: omahablues.com/in-the-market-for-blues

Prospect Hill Cemetery Tour

When: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Prospect Hill Cemetery, 3202 Parker St.

What: A guided tour offers historical information about prominent settlers.

Cost: $25 per ticket, two tickets for $40, and four tickets for $60

More information: historywalksnebraska.com

Root Beer Float Day

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St.

What: Free 8-ounce root beer floats at the museum’s old-fashioned soda fountain.

Cost: General admission to museum applies — $11 for adults, $8 for children and seniors ages 62 and older, and $7 for children ages 3 to 12. Kids 2 and younger are admitted free. Free for members.

More information: durhammuseum.org

Prairie Promenade at Neale Woods

When: 9 a.m. to noon Sunday

Where: Neale Woods Nature Center, 14323 Edith Marie Ave.

What: Guided hikes, information about resident raptors and other wildlife.

Cost: $5 for non-members, free for members.

More information: fontenelleforest.org/event/prairie-promenade

Looking for even more family-friendly events? Check out Momaha.com for more fun ideas.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan 'being lined up' for the Emmy Awards

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert