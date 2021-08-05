Weekend events list: Sarpy County Fair, root beer floats, blues music, and more

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.
Sarpy County Fair
When: Daily events Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: Sarpy County Fairgrounds, 100 Main St., Springfield
What: County fair featuring 4-H exhibits and competitions, truck and tractor pulls, kiddie parade, demolition derby, rodeo, food and live music.
Cost: Free admission to the fair. Cost of ticketed events varies.
More information: sarpyfair.com
La Vista Salute to Summer
When: Events begin at 3 p.m. Friday
Where: La Vista City Hall campus, 8116 Park View Blvd., and La Vista Keno, 7101 S. 84th St. No.1. Parking available on Park View Boulevard. Shuttle bus locations at La Vista City Park ballfields, 7629 Josephine St., and La Vista City Centre parking garage, 8121 City Centre Drive.
What: End of summer celebration that will feature a concert, community cookout, inflatables and yard games, car show and fireworks show.
Cost: Free. Vendors will be on-site with food and beverages available for purchase.
More information: cityoflavista.org
2021 New American Arts Festival
When: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday
Where: Military Avenue and Maple Street (downtown Benson)
What: Annual festival celebrating Omaha’s refugee and immigrant communities. The event will feature gallery-operated exhibits, artisans and on-street stages.
Cost: Free. Food trucks will be on site with food and beverages for purchase.
More information: bffomaha.org/naaf.html
Family Adventure Days at Camp Wa-kon-da
When: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Fontenelle Forest, 402 Forest Drive, Bellevue
What: Outdoor games, archery and hiking. Reserved times required.
Cost: Members — $20, ages 13 and older; and $10, ages 8 to 12. Non-members — $25, ages 13 and older; and $15, ages 8 to 12.
More information: fontenelleforest.org
Family Fun Carnival
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, 28210 West Park, off Interstate 80 Exit 426, Ashland
What: End-of summer carnival includes games, treats, bounce houses, wildlife encounters and face-painting.
Cost: Free
More information: sacmuseum.org
In the Market for Blues Festival
When: Noon to 2 a.m. Saturday
Where: Old Market Omaha
What: A day full of blues music with more than 40 acts at 14 venues.
Cost: $20 all access, $25 day of show. The main box office at 1300 Howard St. will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
More information: omahablues.com/in-the-market-for-blues
Prospect Hill Cemetery Tour
When: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Prospect Hill Cemetery, 3202 Parker St.
What: A guided tour offers historical information about prominent settlers.
Cost: $25 per ticket, two tickets for $40, and four tickets for $60
More information: historywalksnebraska.com
Root Beer Float Day
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St.
What: Free 8-ounce root beer floats at the museum’s old-fashioned soda fountain.
Cost: General admission to museum applies — $11 for adults, $8 for children and seniors ages 62 and older, and $7 for children ages 3 to 12. Kids 2 and younger are admitted free. Free for members.
More information: durhammuseum.org
Prairie Promenade at Neale Woods
When: 9 a.m. to noon Sunday
Where: Neale Woods Nature Center, 14323 Edith Marie Ave.
What: Guided hikes, information about resident raptors and other wildlife.
Cost: $5 for non-members, free for members.
More information: fontenelleforest.org/event/prairie-promenade
