Weekend events list: See some chalk art, tour Little Bohemia and take your dog out to play

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.
Tinkerfest
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday
Where: Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St.
What: Children’s “Toy Story"-themed event featuring make-your-own projects, science shows and a meet-and-greet. A toy drive to benefit the Micah House shelter for families also will be held.
Cost: $14 for non-members ages 2-59, $13 for non-member seniors 60 and older; free for Omaha Children’s Museum members and children 2 and younger.
More information: bit.ly/3EjHQlh
Chalk Art Festival
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Where: Midtown Crossing, 31st and Farnam Streets
What: Local and regional artists and professional madonnaris create works of art on the sidewalks of Midtown Crossing. This event is dog-friendly.
Cost: Free
More information: bit.ly/3kfP4yO
Doggy Barket
When: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Hefflinger Dog Park, 11451 W. Maple Road
What: Farmers market for dogs featuring local vendors, a dog behavior workshop and activities.
Cost: Free to attend, vendors will have products, food and beverages available for purchase.
More information: parks.cityofomaha.org
Healthy Home Field Day
When: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: North 80th and Davenport Streets (grassy area of Wakeley Plaza)
What: Olympics-themed fundraiser for the Omaha Healthy Kids Alliance will feature food trucks, bounce house, beer garden and other activities for families.
Cost: Free to attend, vendors will have products, food and beverages available for purchase. Register for free tickets at bit.ly/3tLFbf3.
More information: bit.ly/3tLFbf3
Siena Francis House’s 27th Annual Hope 5K Run & Walk
When: 5K run begins at 9 a.m., walk at 9:05 a.m. Sunday. (Day-of registration from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m.; pre-register at Peak Performance, 519 N. 78th St. from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday).
Where: Elmwood Park pavilion, 808 S. 60th St. Free parking available at the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s east garage, with shuttle service.
What: Annual 5K that will benefit the Sienna Francis House. After the run/walk events have finished, there will be music and food available for purchase in Elmwood Park. Awards will be given to the 5K run only.
Cost: $40 per person (day-of-race registration); $30 per person (Friday or Saturday pre-registration). Includes T-shirt and swag bag.
More information: sienafrancis.org
Little Bohemia Walking Tour
When: 10:30 a.m. to noon Sunday
Where: South 13th and Williams Streets
What: Walking tour of Little Bohemia that will also explore the history and architecture of the area.
Cost: $25 per ticket/$40 for two/$60 for four. Purchase tickets online at bit.ly/3nydvtj.
More information: bit.ly/3nydvtj