Weekend events list: See some chalk art, tour Little Bohemia and take your dog out to play

Siena Francis House’s 27th Annual Hope 5K Run & Walk

When: 5K run begins at 9 a.m., walk at 9:05 a.m. Sunday. (Day-of registration from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m.; pre-register at Peak Performance, 519 N. 78th St. from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday).

Where: Elmwood Park pavilion, 808 S. 60th St. Free parking available at the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s east garage, with shuttle service.

What: Annual 5K that will benefit the Sienna Francis House. After the run/walk events have finished, there will be music and food available for purchase in Elmwood Park. Awards will be given to the 5K run only.

Cost: $40 per person (day-of-race registration); $30 per person (Friday or Saturday pre-registration). Includes T-shirt and swag bag.

Little Bohemia Walking Tour

When: 10:30 a.m. to noon Sunday