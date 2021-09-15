 Skip to main content
Weekend events list: See some chalk art, tour Little Bohemia and take your dog out to play
Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.

Tinkerfest

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Where: Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St. 

What: Children’s “Toy Story"-themed event featuring make-your-own projects, science shows and a meet-and-greet. A toy drive to benefit the Micah House shelter for families also will be held. 

Cost: $14 for non-members ages 2-59, $13 for non-member seniors 60 and older; free for Omaha Children’s Museum members and children 2 and younger. 

More information: bit.ly/3EjHQlh  

091621-owh-new-weekendlist-p3

Tammy Jones, left, helps son Hayden, with his drawing, titled “Beauty Underwater,” at the 2019 Chalk Art Festival at Midtown Crossing. This year's festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Chalk Art Festival

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 

Where: Midtown Crossing, 31st and Farnam Streets 

What: Local and regional artists and professional madonnaris create works of art on the sidewalks of Midtown Crossing. This event is dog-friendly. 

Cost: Free 

More information: bit.ly/3kfP4yO 

091621-owh-new-weekendlist-p1

The Omaha Parks, Recreation and Public Property Department will hold a Doggy Barket — a farmers market for dogs — at Hefflinger Dog Park Saturday.

Doggy Barket

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday 

Where: Hefflinger Dog Park, 11451 W. Maple Road 

What: Farmers market for dogs featuring local vendors, a dog behavior workshop and activities. 

Cost: Free to attend, vendors will have products, food and beverages available for purchase. 

More information: parks.cityofomaha.org 

Healthy Home Field Day

When: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday 

Where: North 80th and Davenport Streets (grassy area of Wakeley Plaza) 

What: Olympics-themed fundraiser for the Omaha Healthy Kids Alliance will feature food trucks, bounce house, beer garden and other activities for families. 

Cost: Free to attend, vendors will have products, food and beverages available for purchase. Register for free tickets at bit.ly/3tLFbf3.

More information: bit.ly/3tLFbf3 

Siena Francis House’s 27th Annual Hope 5K Run & Walk

When: 5K run begins at 9 a.m., walk at 9:05 a.m. Sunday. (Day-of registration from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m.; pre-register at Peak Performance, 519 N. 78th St. from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday). 

Where: Elmwood Park pavilion, 808 S. 60th St. Free parking available at the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s east garage, with shuttle service. 

What: Annual 5K that will benefit the Sienna Francis House. After the run/walk events have finished, there will be music and food available for purchase in Elmwood Park. Awards will be given to the 5K run only. 

Cost: $40 per person (day-of-race registration); $30 per person (Friday or Saturday pre-registration). Includes T-shirt and swag bag. 

More information: sienafrancis.org 

091621-owh-new-weekendlist-p2

Little Bohemia, near 13th and William, earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Beer halls and bars were common in the historic area. Take a walking tour of the area on Sunday.

Little Bohemia Walking Tour

When: 10:30 a.m. to noon Sunday 

Where: South 13th and Williams Streets 

What: Walking tour of Little Bohemia that will also explore the history and architecture of the area. 

Cost: $25 per ticket/$40 for two/$60 for four. Purchase tickets online at bit.ly/3nydvtj

More information: bit.ly/3nydvtj 

