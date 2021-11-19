Weekend events list: The holiday season kicks off across the Omaha area

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.
Winterfest at Bayliss Park
What: Council Bluffs’ annual holiday kickoff will include a special lighting ceremony, a visit from Santa, festive photo opportunities, a makers village and food vendors.
When: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St., Council Bluffs
Cost: Admission is free
More information: bit.ly/3Fqzfgg
Santa’s Rock N Lights
What: An animated, drive-thru lights show with more than 700 feet of tunnels.
When: 5:15 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sunday, Wednesday and Nov. 26-28
Where: Near Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion
Cost: Tickets are $32.99, which covers one vehicle with up to six people
More information: santasrocknlights.com
Mid-America Gamers Expo
What: Three-day esports festival featuring tournament play, college and esports panel hosted by Ahman Green.
When: 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs
Cost: $10 single-day passes, $25 three-day passes, $40 tournament entry (includes three-day pass), $55 LAN party entry (includes three-day pass)
More information: mageiowa.com
Breakfast with Santa
What: Have pancakes and visit with Santa. Bring your own camera for photos with jolly ol’ St. Nick. There will also be kids crafts and story time.
When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday
Where: The Florentine Players, 2864 State St.
Cost: Admission is free; donations accepted
More information: bit.ly/3x0ocaE
Tangier Shrine Feztival of Trees 2021
What: This year, the Tangier Shrine Feztival of Trees features 60 trees. Guests can buy raffle tickets for $1 each and deposit each ticket into the tree they want to win. One winner will be drawn for each tree.
When: Hours vary, opens Saturday
Where: Tangier Shrine Center, 2823 S. 84th St.
Cost: $2 per person 13 and older
More information: tangiershrine.com/feztival
‘Merry and Bright’ Holiday Poinsettia Show
What: Thousands of poinsettias fill the floral display hall of Lauritzen Gardens in a tribute to the holidays during the holiday poinsettia show, Merry & Bright.
When: Daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Jan. 3
Where: Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St.
Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 3 to 12; children 2 and younger admitted free
More information: lauritzengardens.org
‘From the Globe to our Home: Celebrating Douglas County’s Ethnic Holiday Traditions’
What: This year with the help of volunteers representing 18 ethnic cultures, the General Crook House Museum exhibit “From the Globe to our Home” will showcase holiday traditions from around the world. In conjunction with the current exhibit on display, “Rooted in Diversity: Douglas County’s Ethnic Heritage,” the museum will feature local cultural traditions and area history.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Jan. 14
Where: General Crook House Museum, 5730 N. 30th St., Suite 11b
Cost: Admission is $8 for adults; $7 for seniors, students and military members; and $4 for children
More information: douglascohistory.org
cbclark@owh.com, 402-444-3118