Weekend events list: The holiday season kicks off across the Omaha area
The 2021 Winterfest will be held Friday at Bayliss Park in Council Bluffs.

 JOE SHEARER, COUNCIL BLUFFS NONPAREIL

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.

Winterfest at Bayliss Park

What: Council Bluffs’ annual holiday kickoff will include a special lighting ceremony, a visit from Santa, festive photo opportunities, a makers village and food vendors.

When: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St., Council Bluffs

Cost: Admission is free

More information: bit.ly/3Fqzfgg

Santa’s Rock N Lights

People drive past a lit Merry Christmas sign at Santa's Rock N Lights at Werner Park in Papillion in 2020.

What: An animated, drive-thru lights show with more than 700 feet of tunnels.

When: 5:15 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sunday, Wednesday and Nov. 26-28

Where: Near Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion

Cost: Tickets are $32.99, which covers one vehicle with up to six people

More information: santasrocknlights.com

Mid-America Gamers Expo

What: Three-day esports festival featuring tournament play, college and esports panel hosted by Ahman Green.

When: 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs

Cost: $10 single-day passes, $25 three-day passes, $40 tournament entry (includes three-day pass), $55 LAN party entry (includes three-day pass)

More information: mageiowa.com

Breakfast with Santa

What: Have pancakes and visit with Santa. Bring your own camera for photos with jolly ol’ St. Nick. There will also be kids crafts and story time.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday

Where: The Florentine Players, 2864 State St.

Cost: Admission is free; donations accepted

More information: bit.ly/3x0ocaE

Tangier Shrine Feztival of Trees 2021

Ethan Meirovitz strolls through the trees at the Tangier Shrine Feztival of Trees at the Tangier Shrine Center in 2018.

What: This year, the Tangier Shrine Feztival of Trees features 60 trees. Guests can buy raffle tickets for $1 each and deposit each ticket into the tree they want to win. One winner will be drawn for each tree.

When: Hours vary, opens Saturday

Where: Tangier Shrine Center, 2823 S. 84th St.

Cost: $2 per person 13 and older

More information: tangiershrine.com/feztival

‘Merry and Bright’ Holiday Poinsettia Show

Anne Yirak in front of a tree built out of poinsettias at Lauritzen Gardens in 2019.

What: Thousands of poinsettias fill the floral display hall of Lauritzen Gardens in a tribute to the holidays during the holiday poinsettia show, Merry & Bright.

When: Daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Jan. 3

Where: Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St.

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 3 to 12; children 2 and younger admitted free

More information: lauritzengardens.org

‘From the Globe to our Home: Celebrating Douglas County’s Ethnic Holiday Traditions’

What: This year with the help of volunteers representing 18 ethnic cultures, the General Crook House Museum exhibit “From the Globe to our Home” will showcase holiday traditions from around the world. In conjunction with the current exhibit on display, “Rooted in Diversity: Douglas County’s Ethnic Heritage,” the museum will feature local cultural traditions and area history.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Jan. 14

Where: General Crook House Museum, 5730 N. 30th St., Suite 11b

Cost: Admission is $8 for adults; $7 for seniors, students and military members; and $4 for children

More information: douglascohistory.org

cbclark@owh.com, 402-444-3118

