 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekend events: Saddle up for River City Rodeo, European car show and fall festival fun
0 comments

Weekend events: Saddle up for River City Rodeo, European car show and fall festival fun

092321-owh-new-weekendlist-p1

The River City Rodeo will return to the CHI Health Center Omaha on Friday and Saturday.

 KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD

These are ways parents can recharge after fun filled fall activities. Buzz60’s Natasha Abellard has the story.

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.

River City Rodeo

When: Throughout the day Friday and Saturday

Where: CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St. 

What: Two days of PRCA rodeo featuring steer wrestling, team roping and bull riding.  

Cost: Tickets range from $25 to $45  

More information: omaharivercityrodeo.org 

20th Annual Oktoberfest at Beer Corner USA

When: Opens at 4 p.m. Friday and noon on Saturday 

Where: Beer Corner USA, 3578 Farnam St. 

What: Family-friendly event featuring German food and beer, live music and more. 

Cost: $5 per person; those younger than 21 are admitted free with a parent.

More information: beercornerusa.com/festivals/oktoberfest 

Iowa Latino Festival

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday 

Where: Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St., Council Bluffs 

What: Community celebration of Latino culture. Event will feature food vendors and shopping, music and entertainment, children’s activities and more.

Cost: Admission is free. 

More information: sucentrolatino.com/festival 

Quarters Fest 2021

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday 

Where: Parking lot next to Wag, Felius Cat Café & Rescue and Lone Tree Animal Care Center, 522 S. 24th St. 

What: Family-friendly festival will feature live music, face-painting, food trucks and vendor booths. Pets and bikes welcome.

Cost: Admission is free, food and product vendors will have goods for purchase. 

More information: bit.ly/3u30gSy 

All-European Show and Shine

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday 

Where: Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St. 

What: Car show featuring European cars and motorcycles on display, including Jaguar, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Ducati, BMW, Ferrari, Pantera and Austin-Healey. 

Cost: Car show admission is included with cost of garden admission: $10 (plus tax) for adults, $5 (plus tax) for children ages 3 to 12, children ages 2 and younger are admitted free. 

More information: lauritzengardens.org 

Our Lady of Lourdes Fall Festival

When: Noon to 9 p.m. Sunday 

Where: Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2110 S. 32nd Ave. 

What: Annual event featuring live music, food, beer garden, children’s games, bounce houses, a silent auction, raffle and rummage sale. 

Cost: Admission is free; food and beverage will be available of purchase. 

More information: ollomaha.com/fall-festival 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ariana Grande requests restraining order against alleged stalker

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert