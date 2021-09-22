Weekend events: Saddle up for River City Rodeo, European car show and fall festival fun

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.
River City Rodeo
When: Throughout the day Friday and Saturday
Where: CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St.
What: Two days of PRCA rodeo featuring steer wrestling, team roping and bull riding.
Cost: Tickets range from $25 to $45
More information: omaharivercityrodeo.org
20th Annual Oktoberfest at Beer Corner USA
When: Opens at 4 p.m. Friday and noon on Saturday
Where: Beer Corner USA, 3578 Farnam St.
What: Family-friendly event featuring German food and beer, live music and more.
Cost: $5 per person; those younger than 21 are admitted free with a parent.
More information: beercornerusa.com/festivals/oktoberfest
Iowa Latino Festival
When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St., Council Bluffs
What: Community celebration of Latino culture. Event will feature food vendors and shopping, music and entertainment, children’s activities and more.
Cost: Admission is free.
More information: sucentrolatino.com/festival
Quarters Fest 2021
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Parking lot next to Wag, Felius Cat Café & Rescue and Lone Tree Animal Care Center, 522 S. 24th St.
What: Family-friendly festival will feature live music, face-painting, food trucks and vendor booths. Pets and bikes welcome.
Cost: Admission is free, food and product vendors will have goods for purchase.
More information: bit.ly/3u30gSy
All-European Show and Shine
When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St.
What: Car show featuring European cars and motorcycles on display, including Jaguar, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Ducati, BMW, Ferrari, Pantera and Austin-Healey.
Cost: Car show admission is included with cost of garden admission: $10 (plus tax) for adults, $5 (plus tax) for children ages 3 to 12, children ages 2 and younger are admitted free.
More information: lauritzengardens.org
Our Lady of Lourdes Fall Festival
When: Noon to 9 p.m. Sunday
Where: Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2110 S. 32nd Ave.
What: Annual event featuring live music, food, beer garden, children’s games, bounce houses, a silent auction, raffle and rummage sale.
Cost: Admission is free; food and beverage will be available of purchase.
More information: ollomaha.com/fall-festival