Weekend events: Visit an arts and crafts show, celebrate Farnam community, go fly kites

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.

Junkstock Harvest Edition

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday (special early bird hours are 9 to 11 a.m. Friday); 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road, Waterloo

What: Fall shopping event featuring more than 200 vendors, a giant pumpkin house, hayrack rides and food trucks.

Cost: $10 per day or $20 weekend pass. Children 12 and younger are free. Special early bird tickets are $30.

Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Show

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs

What: Arts and crafts show featuring more than 150 food, craft and product vendors.