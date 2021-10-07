 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekend events: Visit an arts and crafts show, celebrate Farnam community, go fly kites
0 comments

Weekend events: Visit an arts and crafts show, celebrate Farnam community, go fly kites

weekend-p1

Customers check out Halloween-themed decorations from Omaha artist Deb Sublet during the Callahan Promotions Fall Arts and Crafts Fair at the Mid-America Center on Oct. 12, 2019. This year’s event will be held Saturday and Sunday at the MAC and features more than 150 vendors.

 JOE SHEARER, COUNCIL BLUFFS DAILY NONPAREIL

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.

weekend-p2

Discover all things vintage at Junkstock Harvest Edition from Friday through Sunday at Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive in Waterloo, Nebraska.

Junkstock Harvest Edition

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday (special early bird hours are 9 to 11 a.m. Friday); 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road, Waterloo

What: Fall shopping event featuring more than 200 vendors, a giant pumpkin house, hayrack rides and food trucks.

Cost: $10 per day or $20 weekend pass. Children 12 and younger are free. Special early bird tickets are $30.

More information: junkstock.com

100721-owh-new-weekend-p6

Customers check out the selection of vendors during the Callahan Promotions Fall Arts and Crafts Fair at the Mid-America Center on Oct. 12, 2019. This year's event will be held Saturday and Sunday at the MAC and features more than 150 vendors.

Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Show

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs

What: Arts and crafts show featuring more than 150 food, craft and product vendors.

Cost: $6 per person, children 10 and younger admitted free.

More information: bit.ly/3D8MnFE

Farnam Fest 2021

100721-owh-new-weekend-p3

Farnam Fest will be held from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday in the Blackstone District.

When: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Blackstone District, 40th and Farnam Streets

What: Community festival featuring dog show, adult spelling bee, live music, beer garden, artist and makers market and food trucks.

Cost: Admission is free until 5 p.m., then the cost is $5 per person.

More information: farnamfest.com

100721-owh-new-weekend-p4

Reagan Minor, right, flies down the slide at the end of an inflatable obstacle course during 2019 RECtoberfest. This year's event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at River's Edge Park in Council Bluffs.

RECtoberfest

When: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park, 4250 River’s Edge Parkway, Council Bluffs

What: An afternoon of outdoor family fun featuring live music, inflatable obstacle course, games, mini golf and competitions.

Cost: Admission is free.

More information: bit.ly/3izYzax

100721-owh-new-weekend-p5

The City of La Vista and the American Kitefliers Association will hold their annual fall kite festival at the La Vista Sports Complex from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Fall Kite Festival

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Where: La Vista Sports Complex, 7346 S. 66th St., La Vista

What: Kite festival and candy drop.

Cost: Admission is free.

More information: bit.ly/3ldLfui

cbclark@owh.com; 402-444-3118

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dave Grohl was told Kurt Cobain died a month before he committed suicide

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert