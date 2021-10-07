Weekend events: Visit an arts and crafts show, celebrate Farnam community, go fly kites

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area.
Junkstock Harvest Edition
When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday (special early bird hours are 9 to 11 a.m. Friday); 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road, Waterloo
What: Fall shopping event featuring more than 200 vendors, a giant pumpkin house, hayrack rides and food trucks.
Cost: $10 per day or $20 weekend pass. Children 12 and younger are free. Special early bird tickets are $30.
More information: junkstock.com
Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Show
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs
What: Arts and crafts show featuring more than 150 food, craft and product vendors.
Cost: $6 per person, children 10 and younger admitted free.
More information: bit.ly/3D8MnFE
Farnam Fest 2021
When: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Blackstone District, 40th and Farnam Streets
What: Community festival featuring dog show, adult spelling bee, live music, beer garden, artist and makers market and food trucks.
Cost: Admission is free until 5 p.m., then the cost is $5 per person.
More information: farnamfest.com
RECtoberfest
When: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park, 4250 River’s Edge Parkway, Council Bluffs
What: An afternoon of outdoor family fun featuring live music, inflatable obstacle course, games, mini golf and competitions.
Cost: Admission is free.
More information: bit.ly/3izYzax
Fall Kite Festival
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Where: La Vista Sports Complex, 7346 S. 66th St., La Vista
What: Kite festival and candy drop.
Cost: Admission is free.
More information: bit.ly/3ldLfui
