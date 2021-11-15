 Skip to main content
WWE's 'Friday Night Smackdown', country singer Morgan Wallen announce Omaha events
From concerts to championships, the CHI Health Center has hosted it all.

WWE is bringing its "Friday Night Smackdown" to CHI Health Center Omaha on Jan. 14. 

The event will include the Smackdown Women's Championship Match, featuring Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. The event also will feature Drew McIntyre and The New Day going up against Universal champion Roman Reigns and Smackdown Tag Team champions The USO, plus competitors Natalya, Happy Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura and more.

The show will begin at 6:45 p.m. Tickets for the event will start at $20.

On March 11, country music singer Morgan Wallen will bring his "Dangerous" tour to the CHI Health Center.

The Country Music Association and Billboard award-winning singer, known for such hits as "7 Summers" and "More Than My Hometown", will stop in Omaha as part of his 2022 multi-city tour.

Tickets for both events go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com or at the CHI Center box office.

cbclark@owh.com; 402-444-3118

