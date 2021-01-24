Entrepreneur Nick Bartholomew's next big thing? The Switch Beer and Food Hall

Lund, whose company, GreenSlate, was developer for much of the Blackstone District, said he didn’t hire anyone to be the “face” of The Switch until now because he had a lot going last spring with both the food hall and the new Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel.

“Opening a business in the middle of a pandemic was really interesting,” he said. “It was a fairly chaotic time.”

It turned out, however, that The Switch business model was pandemic-friendly because it had room for flexibility, and Bartholomew, 39, is nothing if not nimble.

Tenants at The Switch are on 25-day rolling leases. The goal, said both Lund and Bartholomew, is to give chefs the opportunity to try out concepts basically risk-free. A roof, bay and equipment already are there.

“Literally the only thing they’re bringing in is their product, their labor and themselves,” Lund said.

They also think it will keep the food hall fresh and attractive for customers. In addition to the food bay changes, the bar will have a revolving cast of bartenders, possibly with seasonal themes.

At the end of their lease, some tenants will decide it’s not working and move on. Bartholomew said he offers practical guidance to help them figure out if they have a viable business plan.