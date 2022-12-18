Ethnic hostility was entrenched in Omaha: The anti-Greek riots of 1909

This paper was written by students in a University of Nebraska-Lincoln journalism class that examined the Omaha World-Herald’s past coverage of race-related news events.

After a Greek man shot and killed a popular police officer in Omaha in 1909, the Evening World-Herald – a precursor to the Omaha World-Herald — ran a front-page story that reflected the ethnic hostilities of the non-Greek community. The Feb. 22 headline was: “What the Mob Looked Like: Vivid Description of Greek Hunters in Action.”

The piece described the actions of a mob of mostly young men, a varied group that included some Black men and “foreigners” from unnamed places. The text in part read: “A young colored man pounded upon a sidewalk and yelled: ‘what will we do with them when they come out?’ ‘We’ll beat them up,’ was the cheerful response from down the line.”

There was no hint of condemnation of the mob action in the paper or even criticism from officials or anyone else in the report.

No such criticism appeared in the main story about the anti-Greek rioting on the page, either. That piece noted that South Omaha was quiet after a day of looting and destruction, but made the sentiments of the larger community clear: “South Omaha wants the Greeks to get out, and no one makes any secret of that fact…. It is felt that they are undesirable citizens, as they live on something akin to a Chinese basis and send their savings out of the country.”

Taking note of the “drinking, gambling and immorality” in the Greek district, the article had nothing positive to say about the newcomers, who were part of a wave of immigrants flooding into the United States soon after the turn of the century. One former city official, unnamed, was quoted as saying: “The whole trouble was that the town has no use for the Greeks and wants them to understand it … Our people do not want anybody killed nor any property destroyed, but they want the Greeks to get out.”

There were not many Greeks in Omaha at the time, according to Jennifer Garza, a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who has studied the anti-Greek riots. As the World-Herald accounts seemed almost to celebrate, many in the non-Greek community felt uncomfortable with or hostile to them.

“They were oftentimes the target of Klan activity, There was a lot of impact and big violence everywhere,” said Garza, who is of Greek descent.

On Feb. 20, 1909, Ed Lowery, an Omaha police officer, was shot and killed after he tried to arrest a Greek man for vagrancy. This triggered riots in Omaha that targeted the Greek community.

The World-Herald identified the shooter as John Masuredes, noting he was in custody and had barely escaped lynching by a mob. Though he hadn’t been tried at that point, the paper did not call him the “alleged” killer, but just called him a “murderer.” The paper reported that Lowery was described as the oldest and most liked policeman on the south Omaha police force.

Masuredes, whose name was also spelled as Masourides, later claimed he acted in self-defense, firing his pistol only after the police officer fired on him, according to a recounting of the action by John G. Bitzes, who wrote about the events in his 1964 master’s degree thesis, “The Anti-Greek riot of 1909: South Omaha.” The man was later tried and convicted and sentenced to hang, but was spared death when the Nebraska Supreme Court ordered a retrial. He was then convicted of second-degree murder and served five and a half years before being deported.

But long before the trials – soon after the shooting -- mobs took to the streets in South Omaha, attacking businesses and residences. The newspaper’s language reflected the hostilities. Garza pointed to a World-Herald article from Feb. 20, 1909, with the headline “Ed Lowery, South Omaha Policeman, Is Shot and Killed by Greek.” Garza pointed to the article’s racist undertone.

“Headlines like “black man kills white police officer” are kind of insisting on labeling the race of the perpetrator and insinuating all black men are criminals,” Garza said. “It’s the same kind of thing here. It’s insinuating that all Greeks are responsible for this.”

Garza said the World-Herald repeatedly published articles that added fuel to the fire of hatred toward the Greeks.

The coverage included a report of a “Call Mass Meeting” resolution, detailed by Bitzes, in which local non-Greeks bemoaned “a condition of outlawry … among the Greeks of this city.” The resolution said “The so-called quarters of the Greeks are infested by a vile bunch of filthy Greeks who have attacked our women, insulted pedestrians upon the street, openly maintained gambling dens and other forms of viciousness.”

As reported by the competing Daily News, the “resolution” was signed by some 500 people.

The rioting that accompanied the affair drove some 1,200 Greeks out of Omaha overnight, according to Bitzes.

Garza said tensions were already high between natives of Omaha and Greek immigrants because they competed for jobs. The Greek community was growing, and many were willing to take jobs that didn’t pay well, undercutting the natives.

“There's that competition there and resentment that they're stealing our jobs, they're holding us back. It is similar to a lot of the anti-Mexican sentiment that we have today,” Garza said.

Bitzes wrote that many Omaha natives felt threatened by Greek presence. He highlighted one Omaha native who believed the Greeks were interfering with labor wages and called them “clannish, immoral and un-American.”

Garza explained that the riots and the aftermath of the riots weighed heavily on the Greek community in Omaha.

“The Greeks became afraid to be Greek in public,” she said. “There was a lot of pressure to assimilate, change names and become more American.”

Garza explained that in 1909 there were 2,000-3,000 Greeks in the Omaha area and in the following year there were less than 1,000 Greeks, because many of them fled due to the violence of the riots that destroyed their homes and community. Many of the buildings and been burned down.

Following riot coverage, the next article was titled “Greek refugees announce the return to south Omaha Wednesday," on Feb. 23, 1909.

The article had four main points: many Greeks would return to South Omaha the following day, militias were held in readiness in Omaha armories as a precaution against possible violence, attorneys for Greeks would sue speakers at Sunday’s mass, the funeral of Lowery; and Greeks would hold a mass meeting, deplore the riots, and express regret at the murder of Officer Lowery.

“It was really hard for them to rebuild their community and some people say they really never recovered from the anti-Greek riots.” Garza said.

However, the riots did not discourage the Greek community from making its way back to Nebraska over time. Since 1909, the Greek population in Omaha has grown. Today, St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church still stands at 60th and Park Ave. The church had served as a gathering place and a place of refuge for the Greek community during the Anti-Greek riots, according to Garza.