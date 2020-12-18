Evan story

Garrett Nelson sat down to another yet another Zoom session at the end of a cold night of football at the end of the regular season with a long flight home in front of him.

“How’s it going, boys?” the outside linebacker asked media members, with his wide smile still missing a couple bottom teeth from a hit last month.

The Blackshirts are doing just fine. On a night when the offense stole the show with a second-half breakout in a 28-21 win over Rutgers, the defense was the silent partner. Only one takeaway — a Cam Taylor-Britt interception late in the fourth quarter. Just two sacks, too.

But while the offense committed four turnovers and special teams gave up a kickoff return for a touchdown along with a fake-punt conversion on a fourth-and-14, Nebraska defenders propped up their teammates time and again. They allowed a season-low in yards (252), were one off a season high in tackles for loss (eight) and shut out the Scarlet Knights in the second half save for the kickoff brought back 98 yards for a score.

“We love pressure, man,” Taylor-Britt said. “We don’t fold under pressure when it comes. We just take it on and put our best foot forward. Honestly, when the offense doesn’t do so well, we try to hype the offense back. We let them know we have their back.”