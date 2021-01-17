Evans: Beatles song accelerates Michelle's boom

Who’s the most admired woman in Gallup’s annual poll the last three years?

Michelle Obama, whose 57th birthday is Jan. 17.

Michèle and Michelle are French feminine forms of Michel, French version of “Michael.” Michael is Hebrew for “Who is like God?”, a rhetorical question implying “No one’s like God.”

One of only four angels mentioned by name in the Bible, St. Michael was popular throughout medieval Europe. Occasionally girls were named after him, though in medieval England there was no separate feminine form. Listed as “Michaela” in official records, they were called “Michael” in everyday life.

Though a few French girls were named Michelle before modern times, it was very rare, not coming into regular use until 1920. Before 1940, Micheline was the more common French feminine for Michel.

There are only two women named Michelle in the 1850 United States census, both born in France. Most of the few American Michelles before 1930 had ties to France, Quebec or Louisiana.

The name boomed in France after 1930. Michèle was the more common spelling, though Michelle was also used. In the late 1940s, 4% of all French baby girls were named Michèle.