Evans: Country singing sensation momentarily revives Garth's popularity

Then an accident blinds Garth. Jane, calling herself Rosemary, becomes his nurse. Months later Garth hears her sing “The Rosary” and realizes his nurse is really Jane. He convinces her to marry him after all.

Though many modern readers find Barclay’s novel sappy, it was a huge best-seller. Scores of boys were named after its hero. Garth first entered Social Security’s top 1,000 list in 1915, at 717th place.

Garth stayed in the top 1,000 for 68 years. Between 1952 and 1954 it suddenly increased 150%, peaking at 444th.

That spike may have been due to Garth Williams (1912-1996). Williams illustrated many children’s books, most famously Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “Little House on the Prairie,” and E.B. White’s “Charlotte’s Web.” 1950s editions of these prominently featured Garth Williams’s name on their covers.

Garth left the top 1,000 names in 1983. Then in 1989 Garth Brooks became a country singing sensation. His second album, “No Fences” (1990), containing “Friends in Low Places,” the Country Music Award’s Single of the Year, sold 17 million copies.

Boys named Garth skyrocketed 360% to rank 658th in 1992. The name then collapsed, leaving the top 1,000 again in 1994.