Evans: Country singing sensation momentarily revives Garth's popularity

Tonight on CBS, “Garth and Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event” features country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performing viewer requests, extending the reach of Brooks’ weekly Facebook live show “Inside Studio G.”
Garth is an English surname derived from Middle English “garth,” itself from Old Norse “garðr,” “enclosure,” indicating one’s ancestor lived by a garden or orchard.
Only 402 people with Garth as a last name were listed in the 1940 United States census. However, actress Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor on “Beverly Hills, 90210”) has made it well-known.
When the custom of turning last names into boys’ given names began around 1800, Garth became a first name. The 1850 census includes three Garths, all in Kentucky, with the oldest, Garth M. Kimbrough, born Jan. 1, 1820.
British physician J.J. Garth Wilkinson (1812-1899) translated works of Swedish mystic Emanuel Swedenborg (1688-1722) into English. American millionaire Henry James Sr., father of psychologist William James (1842-1910) and novelist Henry James (1843-1916), so admired these translations his third son was named Garth Wilkinson James (1845-1883).
English author Florence L. Barclay (1862-1921) brought Garth into general use with her 1909 novel “The Rosary.” There Jane Champion, too large and tall to be considered pretty, is in love with her platonic friend Garth Dalmain, a successful artist. When Garth hears Jane sing “The Rosary,” her beautiful voice turns his friendship into deep romantic love. He proposes, but she refuses, not believing he really loves her.
Then an accident blinds Garth. Jane, calling herself Rosemary, becomes his nurse. Months later Garth hears her sing “The Rosary” and realizes his nurse is really Jane. He convinces her to marry him after all.
Though many modern readers find Barclay’s novel sappy, it was a huge best-seller. Scores of boys were named after its hero. Garth first entered Social Security’s top 1,000 list in 1915, at 717th place.
Garth stayed in the top 1,000 for 68 years. Between 1952 and 1954 it suddenly increased 150%, peaking at 444th.
That spike may have been due to Garth Williams (1912-1996). Williams illustrated many children’s books, most famously Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “Little House on the Prairie,” and E.B. White’s “Charlotte’s Web.” 1950s editions of these prominently featured Garth Williams’s name on their covers.
Garth left the top 1,000 names in 1983. Then in 1989 Garth Brooks became a country singing sensation. His second album, “No Fences” (1990), containing “Friends in Low Places,” the Country Music Award’s Single of the Year, sold 17 million copies.
Boys named Garth skyrocketed 360% to rank 658th in 1992. The name then collapsed, leaving the top 1,000 again in 1994.
Part of Garth’s quick reversal may be because of Garth Algar, the nerdy rock music fan played by Dana Carvey in the comedy film “Wayne’s World” (1992) and its sequels. Brooks’ fame also makes it nearly a “one celebrity” name like Madonna or Cher.
Single syllable names for boys are now out of fashion, with “two syllables ending in “n” being popular. If Brooks was “Garthen” instead of Garth, perhaps he’d have more namesakes. Instead, Garths now are extremely rare; only 16 were born in the United States in 2019. These days, the name Garth has few friends even in low places.
