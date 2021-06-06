Evans: How big a splash will Melanie make?

In real Civil War Georgia, Melanie was almost as unusual a name as Scarlett. The 1860 census found only one Melanie in the entire state.

The spectacular success of “Gone With the Wind” pushed Melanie into the top thousand names in 1938 for the first time. After the film with Olivia de Havilland playing Melanie premiered in December 1939, the name soared 250% in 1940 and kept on rising.

In 1969, Melanie ranked 92nd. That year singer Melanie appeared at the famous Woodstock festival. In 1970 she had huge hits with “Look What They’ve Done to My Song, Ma” and “Lay Down (Candles in the Rain),” followed by “Brand New Key” in 1971.

Though today she goes by Melanie Safka, back then the singer was billed as Melanie, anticipating future one-name stars like Cher and Madonna. The name Melanie jumped 45% to peak at 42nd in 1972.

Melanie’s fall after that peak was slowed for a few years when Melanie Griffith (born 1957) earned an Oscar nomination for “Working Girl” in 1988. It then had another comeback after 2001, becoming popular in Mexico and with Hispanic Americans, often in the spelling Melany. Melanie Smooter, Reese Witherspoon’s character in the 2002 hit “Sweet Home Alabama,” was also an influence. The name’s most recent peak was at 77th in 2012. In 2020 it ranked 104th.