Examining Creighton's surprising (and costly) rebounding dropoff last week

The issues were endless for Creighton in its two disappointing losses last week, a blowout defeat at Butler Wednesday and a monumental collapse at home against Xavier Saturday.
CU's offense lacked rhythm and became stagnant, largely because the Jays struggled to create high-percentage looks inside and they failed to hit jump shots (8 of 43 from 3-point range). On the other end, they got sliced up — the Musketeers and Bulldogs combined for 20 3-pointers and 100 second-half points.
And there's no question that Creighton has work to do to address those issues. Why can't it scheme up easy looks? Why does it seem to force the issue offensively when shots don't fall? Why are subtle adjustments by the opponent fracturing the defense? Why did things spiral so quickly?
You could go on and on...
But there's one area of the game where the Jays should have been better last week — because they had been better there all year.
Rebounding.
Before the Butler and Xavier debacles, Creighton averaged a plus-5.5 rebounding margin per game. That ranked fourth in the Big East. FOURTH!
Yet the Jays got worked on the glass in their two losses last week.
They weren't able to win the race to long rebounds. They were bullied and out-muscled inside. They had breakdowns with their box-out fundamentals — and sometimes they forgot to put a body on a guy altogether.
Creighton was minus-10 on the glass against the Bulldogs and minus-9 against the Musketeers. Average: minus-9.5. Ouch.
The rebounding margin doesn't even tell the whole story.
>> In CU's first 17 games, it was rebounding 72.4% of the opponents' misses. Not elite. But decent. Fifth-best in the league. ... The last two games, however, that rate dropped to 64.9% (that rate would rank last in the conference, if extended through an entire season).
>> In CU's first 17 games, it was rebounding 31.8% of its own misses. That's average, good for seventh in the conference. But for Creighton (not traditionally reliant on offensive rebounding production), it was game-changing. The Jays are 9-0 this season when they record 10 or more second-chance points. ... The last two games, however, CU's offensive rebounding rate plummeted to just 19.1%.
Here's another way to look at the woes on the glass:
During this last week, due simply to the rebounding dropoff, Creighton gave up an average of three extra possessions to its opponent and lost an average of four additional possessions of its own.
That may not seem like much. A seven-possession swing.
But it is. Analytically speaking, it essentially translates to seven extra points for the opponent. Not to mention the impact that a second-chance 3-pointer or a hustle put-back can have on momentum and confidence (or the emotional blow you suffer when you give that up).
Instead of trailing 64-50 with three minutes left at Butler Wednesday, CU could have been down by seven points.
Instead of trailing 66-56 with three minutes left against Xavier Saturday, it would have been a one-possession game.
Look, poor rebounding wasn't CU's only problem last week. But it played a major factor.
And considering that this used to be one of Creighton's strengths — the Jays out-rebounded five of their first six Big East opponents — attacking the glass must become a focus again.
