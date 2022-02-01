Examining Creighton's surprising (and costly) rebounding dropoff last week

They weren't able to win the race to long rebounds. They were bullied and out-muscled inside. They had breakdowns with their box-out fundamentals — and sometimes they forgot to put a body on a guy altogether.

Creighton was minus-10 on the glass against the Bulldogs and minus-9 against the Musketeers. Average: minus-9.5. Ouch.

The rebounding margin doesn't even tell the whole story.

>> In CU's first 17 games, it was rebounding 72.4% of the opponents' misses. Not elite. But decent. Fifth-best in the league. ... The last two games, however, that rate dropped to 64.9% (that rate would rank last in the conference, if extended through an entire season).

>> In CU's first 17 games, it was rebounding 31.8% of its own misses. That's average, good for seventh in the conference. But for Creighton (not traditionally reliant on offensive rebounding production), it was game-changing. The Jays are 9-0 this season when they record 10 or more second-chance points. ... The last two games, however, CU's offensive rebounding rate plummeted to just 19.1%.

Here's another way to look at the woes on the glass: