After a tumultuous year for the travel industry, things are looking up.

“Now that vaccines are widely available, people are starting to dream about travel again,” said Dan Britt, assistant director of human resources at Hyatt Hotels.

“Even if they aren’t quite ready to hit the road or board a plane, people are making hotel reservations now at rates equal to pre-pandemic levels,” Britt said.

Hyatt is poised to meet the renewed demand for travel head-on. At the onset of the pandemic, employees of the Hyatt Hotels Global Contact Center in Omaha transitioned to a 100% remote, work-from–home model.

“We already had a large and vibrant community of remote colleagues working across 23 states,” Britt said. “Since amplifying our work-from-home guest services model, we have learned a lot and built a robust infrastructure to support hundreds of colleagues working from their homes.”

To help meet the growing travel demand, the Global Contact Center is currently hiring new team members. To learn more or to apply, visit www.hyatt.com.

“With our current resources, we are taking a phased approach to adding to our staff,” Britt added. “We want to ensure that every new colleague’s onboarding experience is exceptionally positive.”

Hyatt was recently ranked No. 16 in Fortune Magazine’s list of the “100 Best Companies to Work For.” Hyatt operates more than 975 properties in 69 countries.

“Care is at the heart of our business, and it’s this distinct guest experience that makes Hyatt one of the world’s best hospitality brands,” Britt said.

Hyatt also strives to make inclusivity a priority.

In 2020, Hyatt launched Change Starts Here, an initiative make a committed stand with the Black community and with all people who suffer from discrimination and prejudice. The initiative includes hiring and promoting a diverse workforce, providing opportunities for opportunity youth and partnering with minority-owned businesses and organizations.

As the travel industry begins to boom again, opportunities at Hyatt will be plentiful, Britt said.

“We expect to continue to hire in large numbers to meet this demand,” Britt said. “The phones are ringing off the hook, and future looks brighter every day at Hyatt.”