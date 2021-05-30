Billy McGuigan teams up with Omaha Symphony for 'energetic' outdoor show

Rocker and local favorite Billy McGuigan is back at the Holland Center with his band in tow for a collaboration with the Omaha Symphony – this time at the brand new outdoor venue for a weekend of celebratory shows that are sure to bring the party and the hits.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5 at the Holland Center Outdoors.

Starting at $45, tickets are available at omahasymphony.org or by calling 402-345-0606.

McGuigan brings his lineup of heavy-hitting band members to perform symphonic arrangements of hits from The Rolling Stones, Queen, Elton John, The Beatles and more, with original tunes in the mix. The Omaha Symphony adds dramatic color to these crowd favorites, making for an incredible weekend of safe community gathering around the music we all love.

This will be the third time McGuigan returns to perform with the orchestra – in recent years, he performed the wildly popular “British Invasion” program and its follow up, “America Rocks the ‘60s.”