Billy McGuigan teams up with Omaha Symphony for 'energetic' outdoor show

Rocker and local favorite Billy McGuigan is back at the Holland Center with his band in tow for a collaboration with the Omaha Symphony – this time at the brand new outdoor venue for a weekend of celebratory shows that are sure to bring the party and the hits.
Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5 at the Holland Center Outdoors.
Starting at $45, tickets are available at omahasymphony.org or by calling 402-345-0606.
McGuigan brings his lineup of heavy-hitting band members to perform symphonic arrangements of hits from The Rolling Stones, Queen, Elton John, The Beatles and more, with original tunes in the mix. The Omaha Symphony adds dramatic color to these crowd favorites, making for an incredible weekend of safe community gathering around the music we all love.
This will be the third time McGuigan returns to perform with the orchestra – in recent years, he performed the wildly popular “British Invasion” program and its follow up, “America Rocks the ‘60s.”
“This will be our first show at the Holland Center Outdoors this season, and we’re so excited to celebrate with Billy McGuigan,” said Omaha Symphony Resident and Principal Pops Conductor Ernest Richardson. “Billy is someone who brings so much fun and heart to this community, and our collaborations are always energetic and exciting. Orchestral instruments can also hold their own in a rock concert – the symphony adds so much richness, depth and drama to some of our favorite classic tunes.”
Billy’s shows have sold out countless performances and have broken box office and attendance records in several theaters across the country. Career highlights include performing with Buddy Holly’s contemporaries Tommy Allsup and Sonny West and headlining Las Vegas with “Yesterday and Today,” considered to be the world’s most innovative and interactive Beatles show.
Billy’s love of music comes directly from his father, who introduced him to music at an early age. With an out-of-tune guitar and tattered chord books, Billy, his brothers and their dad spent countless hours at the dining room table learning to play and appreciate the music to which they all grew up listening.