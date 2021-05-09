Heartland of America Band returns with live patriotic performance on May 15

After a year absence due to COVID, the United States Air Force Heartland of America Band will return to live performance this month.

The band will perform a free, patriotic community concert on Saturday, May 15, at 2 p.m. at the SumTur Amphitheater in Papillion.

The United States Air Force Heartland of America Band is a 15-member organization that presents exciting and uplifting music to inspire patriotism and tell the Air Force story.

As professional Airmen, the band honors American military veterans for their selfless sacrifice at every performance, and shares the message of excellence, courage and commitment displayed every day by the brave men and women of the United States Air Force serving throughout the world.

Their program, entitled “A Salute to the Armed Forces,” will encompass a variety of selections from the big-band era through today’s popular artists, celebrating Armed Forces Day, the patriotic spirit of the American people and the countless veterans who have served in all branches of the military.

The program includes a special musical tribute to 1991 Gulf War veterans in recognition of the 30th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm.