Melissa Etheridge to perform at Holland Center Outdoors this summer

One of rock’s great female icons is coming to Omaha this summer.

Singer/songwriter Melissa Etheridge will perform on the east lawn of the Holland Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m.

Starting at $54.50, tickets are available at TicketOmaha.com or by calling 402-345-0606.

Etheridge’s critically acclaimed self-titled debut album was certified double platinum. Etheridge’s popularity built around such memorable songs as “Bring Me Some Water,” “No Souvenirs,” and “Ain’t It Heavy,” for which she won her first Grammy for Best Female Rock Vocal.

Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, “Yes I Am,” featuring the massive hits “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window,” a searing song of longing that brought her a second Grammy. The six-times platinum album spent more than two and a half years on the album chart.