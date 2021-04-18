Classical music fans won't want to miss this unique collaboration on April 23 and 24 at the Holland Performing Arts Center.

Two voices meld with the orchestra for a night of opera favorites that will leave you on the edge of your seat in this special collaborative concert featuring the Omaha Symphony and Opera Omaha. With iconic works by Mozart and Bizet, coupled with song cycles by Mahler and Chausson, this collaboration is for opera and symphony lovers alike.

Soprano Karen Slack has sung in opera houses and concert halls around the world. Having performed principal roles in Verdi’s "Aida" and "Il Trovatore," Puccini’s "Tosca," and Gershwin’s "Porgy and Bess," Slack has been described as having “the kind of voice that can sing anything beautifully, engaging the heart brilliantly” by San Francisco Classical Voice.

Hailed by Opera Today as possessing a “rock solid vocal presence,” Craig Irwin has performed with opera companies from Philadelphia to Cincinnati, Minnesota to Kansas City, and everywhere in between. Last seen as Valentine in Opera Omaha’s "Faust" in 2019, Irwin is a leading man you do not want to miss.

The full performance program includes:

Overture to "Cosi fan tutte," Mozart

"Poème de l'amour et de la mer," Chausson

"Songs of a Wayfarer (Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen)," Mahler

Selections from "Carmen," Suites 1 and 2, Bizet

The safety of patrons, musicians, staff and the community is the Omaha Symphony’s first priority. The Holland Performing Arts Center has undergone enhanced cleaning and sanitation by operations staff, and face masks are required for all patrons at all times, unless an ADA or health issue prevents the person from complying.

Learn more or purchase tickets at omahasymphony.org.