Back in Omaha for the fourth time by popular demand is the genre-bending band from Portland, Oregon, that always brings the party to the concert hall.

Pink Martini, a 12-piece outfit fronted by singer Storm Large and led by pianist Thomas Lauderdale, will bring color and life to the Holland Center as they join the strings of the Omaha Symphony in rousing renditions of multilingual classics and innovative arrangements.

The band melds the sounds of jazz, samba, pop, cabaret, classical and more for a celebration that will bring audiences to their feet. Lauderdale is a long-time artistic collaborator of Omaha Symphony Music Director Thomas Wilkins; the two have shared a special musical bond that began during Wilkins’ tenure as principal conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra in Los Angeles.

Livestream this performance anywhere To allow more fans to see this event, there will be a digital livestream of the Sunday afternoon performance on SymphonyAnywhere.com. Enjoy this performance from the comfort of home or wherever you are. Access to the livestream and on-demand is $25. The digital concert will be available on-demand through May 23.

“As we started putting together this centennial season – and my final season as music director of the Omaha Symphony – I knew there had to be a party. And there’s no better party than a Pink Martini party,” Wilkins said. “This final season is all about making incredible music and celebrating with dear friends, and Thomas Lauderdale and Pink Martini are the epitome of the celebration that our community is craving in this moment.”

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8 and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9 at the Holland Performing Arts Center Peter Kiewit Concert Hall. The Saturday performance is sold out, but there are still some seats available on May 9.

The safety of patrons, musicians, staff and the community is the Omaha Symphony’s first priority. The Holland Performing Arts Center has undergone enhanced cleaning and sanitation by operations staff, and face masks are required for all patrons at all times, unless an ADA or health issue prevents the person from complying.

Learn more or purchase tickets at omahasymphony.org.