Three Dog Night to perform outdoor concert in Omaha on July 10

Legendary band Three Dog Night will perform in Omaha this summer.

The group will perform on the east lawn of the Holland Performing Arts Center on Saturday, July 10, at 7 p.m.

Starting at $39, tickets are available at TicketOmaha.com or by calling 402-345-0606.

Three Dog Night’s hits weave through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio, in TV commercials or in major motion pictures. Songs like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” “Shambala” and “One” serve to heighten our emotions and crystallize Three Dog Night’s continuing popularity.

Boasting chart and sales records that are virtually unmatched in popular music, Three Dog Night had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including 3 No. 1 singles, 11 Top 10s, 18 straight Top 20s, 7 million-selling singles and 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold LPs.