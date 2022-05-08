Aaron Alvarado, BSN, RN, Nebraska Medicine: It’s the little things that really count

Aaron Alvarado’s path to working on the orthopedics floor of Nebraska Medicine started with lemonade and cookies.

That’s what he was handing out as a volunteer on that same floor in college, and it’s where he eventually became a CNA. Today, Alvarado’s job as a charge nurse consists of overseeing the patient load, supervising a team of nurses and CNAs, and planning the overnight shift’s schedule.

Yes, he has come a long way from his lemonade and cookie days, but it’s not because of anything he has done on his own, he said. “There is a great amount of teamwork in my unit, and a strong support system behind me.”

His patients see it differently. Thanks to Alvarado’s special trips to the hospital’s gift shop for everyday items like newspapers, crossword puzzles, notepads and even dental floss, they have experienced joy.

“They’re being poked and prodded and disrupted all the time. I just want to bring them a sense of comfort, and something so small means so much to them,” he said. “It can really brighten their day.”

It was ice cream that did the trick for his great-grandmother. Alvarado was at her side during her final weeks of life, and the experience meant so much to him that he decided to pursue nursing as a career.

He started working on the orthopedics floor of Nebraska Medicine as a CNA soon after that in 2014, and he hasn’t left the floor since.

“I really like the rehab process and teaching patients what they need to do to keep safe and healthy,” he said.

His training undoubtedly includes questions about the small things in life that bring them joy.