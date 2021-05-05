Aimee Mitchell: Granting last wishes

Aimee Mitchell, a hospice case manager with the Visiting Nurse Association, has found an additional role as a nurse who can sometimes grant last wishes.

A patient whose one wish was to see her daughter graduate from high school in Lincoln.

“I roped in the social worker and organized a graduation party in the patient’s backyard with the school vice principal there and everyone in caps and gowns to make the presentation” before she passed days later.

Another wanted to see his college son graduate in South Dakota. A pilot was on standby until the patient’s condition deteriorated, she said, but “the college then did a whole video production where they presented the diploma on stage with everyone in robes and ropes” with the father able to see the graduation before his death.

“I come up with these things. If you’ve got a goal for me, I’m going to go for it,” she said. “It’s to the point where the social worker sees me and asks what I’ve got planned now.”

Originally from “the Illinois side of St. Louis,” Mitchell graduated from nursing school in 2010 and experienced different aspects of nursing before trying a hospice position and falling in love with it.