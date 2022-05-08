Ann Gray, Director of Nursing, Omaha Nursing & Rehab: ‘You just have to love’

Ann Gray has been caring for others with her own special blend of humor and empathy for 34 years.

“Some of these people don’t have anyone else but us.”

That’s a reality at many long-term care facilities, not to mention that they don’t want to be there in the first place.

“Think of leaving your house and moving to one room with a roommate who you may not even like,” Gray said. “These people are our customers, but they don’t want to be our customers.”

Gray is known at Omaha Nursing & Rehab for her sense of humor. But she is very serious when it comes to the residents. Her goals are to always make them feel welcome and loved, and to never let them die alone, she said.

Her second goal came into play frequently during the height of COVID. The residents weren’t able to see their loved ones. By the time they could see them, it was often too late.

“It was so hard for the families and staff. I can’t even tell you how sad it was,” she said.

It was during that time that Gray and two other staff members at the long-term care facility where she worked at the time formed a Kindness Crew. They established “Be Kind Wednesday” and “it just grew,” she said. Pretty soon the staff — and even some of the residents — were wearing their Be Kind T-shirts every Wednesday.

“We solve problems,” Gray said matter-of-factly. “There is so much you can do to add to people’s lives.”

Sometimes it’s a different perspective. Before her mom died, Gray used to tell families who had lost a parent that it would be OK. Now she tells them that it will “eventually be OK” because she knows how it feels.

It must have been empathy that called Gray to nursing.

“I truly care,” she said. “You just have to love.”