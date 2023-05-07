A high school social justice class pointed Omaha native Anne Lavelle to a career in nursing.

“As part of that class, we studied and discussed disparities in health care. I was appalled that people didn’t have access to quality health care,” she said. “Nursing helps you affect change in a hands-on way.”

Lavelle took pre-nursing classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before earning her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 2011. Following graduation, she worked as a traveling nurse at a number of Omaha-area hospitals, Milwaukee-area hospitals, the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix and Vanderbilt University in Nashville. She then returned to Omaha where she earned a Master of Public Health degree from UNMC in 2017.

Now chronic disease coordinator at Charles Drew Health Center, Lavelle utilizes her background and education to improve outcomes for patients with chronic diseases. As a federally qualified health center, Charles Drew Health Center receives federal funding to provide health care to vulnerable community residents, many of whom are underinsured or have no insurance.

Her work at the health center spans hypertension, diabetes, asthma, medical adherence and more as she focuses on improving the quality of care and removing barriers to health care for the vulnerable patient population.

Two years ago, Lavelle implemented a self-monitoring blood pressure program to improve hypertension management. Patients were sent home with the equipment to monitor their blood pressure at home between visits to the Charles Drew Health Center. The self-monitored blood pressure program has increased patient hypertension control from 48.9% to 63.7%.

Referring to what she called the “white-coat syndrome,” Lavelle said blood pressure frequently rises during visits to the center due to nervousness. The self-monitoring blood pressure program – results of which are reported regularly between center visits -- gives health professionals a more accurate picture of how well treatment programs are impacting the patient. A text message program gives patients weekly reminders to watch their diet, take their medications and check their blood pressure.

“Patients seeing their blood pressure on a more frequent basis feel more empowered that they have control of their blood pressure,” she said.

The health center has also implemented a diabetes and wellness program, often referred to as the “food pharmacy” program, in collaboration with Whispering Roots of Omaha, which provides food. Patients are taught how to prepare healthy food at the center and provided with healthy food items they can prepare at home using the skills they learned during the center’s classes.

While not traditional “bedside care,” this truly is nursing care, Lavelle said. There are nurses everywhere working on preventative programs.

“Working to provide health care regardless of socio-economic status is very rewarding,” she said. “We get to see positive outcomes. We get to hear people talk about how their quality of life improves as we see their numbers improve.”