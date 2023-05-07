Although two of her mother’s best friends were nurses and provided some influence, Sloan native Bethany “Jill” King said her decision to make nursing her life’s work came while she was in high school when she started working at a long-term care facility.

“I discovered while working there that I loved helping people,” she said, “and what better way to do that than to become a nurse myself.”

King came to work at CHI Health Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs after earning her nursing degree at Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City. With the exception of a brief time away from Mercy in 2018 and 2019, she’s spent most of her 22-year career there.

After starting as a medical-surgical pediatrics unit nurse, she spent 12 years as a diabetes educator before returning to the medical-surgical orthopedics unit. She is a preceptor for that department, helping to train new hires and also works with Creighton University nursing students training at Mercy.

A continual learner, King, although not a chemo certified nurse, has been trained to give chemo treatments. She completed her Bachelor of Science in nursing in January of this year and is currently working towards certification as an orthopedic certified nurse. She’s completed the class work and hours required for the certification and is currently studying for the test, which she hopes to take and earn certification within the next several months.

King also serves as a mentor for Mercy’s 18-month program for all new employees, a program that extends beyond new hires for the nursing units. The program provides topics that are to be covered but allows the mentor and the new hire to decide in what order those topics are covered.

More than two decades into the career she chose in high school, King still finds nursing a rewarding choice.

“Just seeing people start to know how to take care of their conditions and being their support is tremendously rewarding,” she said, “and I really enjoy seeing the nurses I work with become better.”

In addition to her work at Mercy Hospital, King is involved in the community through her service on the All Care Health Center’s Board of Directors. She’s served on the board since 2013 with the exception of one year off during the COVID-19 pandemic.