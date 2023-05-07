Ask Betsy Flood if, after 37 years working as a nurse, she has thoughts of calling it a career and her answer is immediate and direct.

“Nope. Not yet,” she said. “I’ve loved all that nursing has taught me. I know I still have care to give. I love caring for people.”

And she has cared for many – working in the NICU, in the adult ICU, as a flight nurse, as a lead ER nurse, and in clinical and surgical settings for physicians – not to mention her work in UNMC’s biocontainment unit that treated patients from Africa who contracted Ebola.

“That was probably the pinnacle of my career,” she said. Hospital administrators asked her to join the special unit, which trained in preparation to treat patients. “It was an interesting time.”

So was the trip to a rural community, during her time as a flight nurse, to pick up a boy born at 24 weeks and weighing one pound. The air ambulance landed in an intersection. The newborn’s eyes were closed and his lungs weren’t fully formed. He stopped breathing several times during their return to Omaha. The heartbreak at the time, she recalled, was that the baby’s parents could not come along in the air ambulance. A few days later, she met his parents but then lost contact.

Until 16 years later, when the family asked if their son’s care team could be gathered so they could say thank you. “I have taken care of thousands and thousands of patients – and I usually never know what happened to them.”

Flood said a desire she experienced as a child to help people and a love for science in high school sparked her career choice. She initially worked in Iowa City (Iowa) – where her husband was attending law school – in a NICU. “I loved my work from the get-go.”

A return to Nebraska led to her long-term stay with Nebraska Medicine. Her return came during a time when nurses outnumbered available jobs. She landed a job in the adult NICU instead of on a hospital floor – where nurses typically started their careers. For Flood, her time in ICUs reinforced what she learned in nursing school.

Her nominator wrote that Flood is great with patients. “Betsy is able to speak to patients with confidence about their care and with compassion when things are scary and dire. She will hold your hand and be quiet with you or give you a smile and wink to let you know it will be OK.”