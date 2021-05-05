Brenda Hatcher: Serving wherever needed

Success against the ravages of COVID in the past year required a willingness to take on the unknown — no matter what your experience. One of many meeting that challenge was Brenda Hatcher of Nebraska Medicine.

She began her nursing career in cardiology seven years ago. For the past three years, she’s been working in oral surgery at the Lauritzen Outpatient Center. In 2020, Hatcher found herself with a diversion.

“When COVID first appeared in March, they told us ‘we need you to work in the call center as a triage nurse’,” she said. “At first I was reluctant to do it, but then I said COVID is here to stay and I’m all in. There are new friends to be made and new paths to follow. And I was really on the front line, answering questions, helping people figure out if they had it, and I enjoyed it so much.”

She returned to her job at the Outpatient Center in June and then November arrived with a new intensity of the virus.

“They told us oral surgery needed to send a nurse,” Hatcher said, “and I said ‘I’ll do it!’ I wanted to support the COVID effort.”

Although never having worked as an intensive care nurse, Hatcher immediately fell in with the task at hand.