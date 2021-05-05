Brenda Hatcher: Serving wherever needed

Success against the ravages of COVID in the past year required a willingness to take on the unknown — no matter what your experience. One of many meeting that challenge was Brenda Hatcher of Nebraska Medicine.
She began her nursing career in cardiology seven years ago. For the past three years, she’s been working in oral surgery at the Lauritzen Outpatient Center. In 2020, Hatcher found herself with a diversion.
“When COVID first appeared in March, they told us ‘we need you to work in the call center as a triage nurse’,” she said. “At first I was reluctant to do it, but then I said COVID is here to stay and I’m all in. There are new friends to be made and new paths to follow. And I was really on the front line, answering questions, helping people figure out if they had it, and I enjoyed it so much.”
She returned to her job at the Outpatient Center in June and then November arrived with a new intensity of the virus.
“They told us oral surgery needed to send a nurse,” Hatcher said, “and I said ‘I’ll do it!’ I wanted to support the COVID effort.”
Although never having worked as an intensive care nurse, Hatcher immediately fell in with the task at hand.
“I was there purely to support — to pass out meds, bathe patients, help them get to the bathroom,” she said. “The nurses there are giving their heart and soul, wearing full PPE in the room. It takes a long time to get out of it. Inevitably, they’re going to need something while they’re in the room with the patient, and I’m there to get it for them.”
“It was a tragic year,” said Hatcher, tears welling in recollection of what she had seen. “But it was my coolest year and the most gratifying year I’ve ever had. I wanted an opportunity to learn and to contribute, and I did that.”
Hatcher said she loves and will stay with her job in oral surgery but still gives time to fight the virus, whether working at a COVID swab station or a vaccination station; she’s also a nurse with the Nebraska National Guard one weekend a month.
“I enjoy new things because I’m open to it,” she said. “You can be a bit nervous, but what have you got to lose? I have willing hands and a positive attitude and that’s what it takes.”