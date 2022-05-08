Cara Sevier, LPN, Think Whole Person Healthcare: Her love is written all over her face

Cara Sevier’s patients can’t get much past her when it comes to how they’re feeling.

“I always remember the looks on their faces,” she said. “I know when they’re sick. I know if they just got bad news. And I always recognize that sparkle in their eyes when they’re feeling better.”

She also knows what “pure terror” looks like, which is exactly what her patient was feeling the day she came into the clinic with chest pains. It turned into a full-blown heart attack by the time Sevier performed an EKG, and the patient had to be transferred to the hospital.

“I was really worried about her. Her closest family member lived three hours away, and she couldn’t understand what was happening or what to do,” she said. “I was getting ready to go (her shift for the day had ended), but I felt in my heart that I was supposed to be there.”

So Sevier stayed — overnight. She comforted the patient before and after her open heart surgery, and she called her family with updates. To this day, the patient thinks of Sevier as an extended family member. Although the feelings are mutual, she admits that they aren’t exclusive.

“My patients are all like my family,” she said.

COVID notwithstanding. Sevier was one of the first to volunteer to work in a COVID intensive care unit at an Arkansas hospital in March 2020. Despite black eyes, a bruised face and cracked skin from her face coverings, a six-month-long Personal Protective Equipment shortage didn’t phase her.

“I knew it was awful — you hear horror stories and they are true. But people needed me.”

She must have been able to tell by the looks on their faces.