Carmen Shannon: Compassionate beyond measure

The compassion and care of a nurse often extends beyond the walls of his or her job and Carmen Shannon certainly lives that in life.
A surgical ICU nurse at Nebraska Medicine for a little more than 30 years, Shannon got started in the care of women and girls in need as a young girl herself.
Her mom helped with the University of Nebraska at Omaha Afghan Studies Program.
“She was mentoring two Afghan women at a time — 12 altogether — and I really became involved in that,” she said.
The death of a young father four years ago prompted a compassionate response from Shannon toward his widow and their very young children. A close friendship developed, and now Shannon is looking forward to the woman’s remarriage this December.
For the last three years, Shannon has worked through Girls Inc. to befriend a Somali family and their 10-year-old daughter to provide enjoyable experiences (and occasional gifts).
“We have really gotten attached,” she said. “I love spending time with them and their community.”
Because of that connection, Shannon passes along awareness to staff of Muslim holidays, for example, in treating patients of that faith.
Finally, Shannon is heavily involved in Nebraska Medicine’s PINS program supporting staff whenever an incident has impact. Their mutual support was especially necessary with the recent death of Dr. Joe Stothert, husband of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and the establishing force behind Nebraska Medicine’s trauma program.
“I always want to do what I can to help provide a better life for people,” Shannon said. “Even for a challenging patient, I will try anything to better their time here.”
She regularly takes new nurses under her wing, remembering the anxiety she experienced on her first day on the job.
“It’s a lot of noise, a lot of alarms going off,” she said. “But I’m there to tell them ‘take a deep breath and be calm, and it will all take care of itself.’ We’re all under pressure here, and I try to be a role model.”
Reassurance is in constant demand for Shannon’s surgical ICU unit supporting the nationally certified Level-1 trauma center at Nebraska Medicine.
Since graduating from Ralston High and completing nursing school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, she has always wanted to be part of the surgical team at Nebraska Medicine.
“I work with one of the best teams out there,” she said. “If you ask anyone, they’ll say, ‘You guys are the best.’”