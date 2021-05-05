Carmen Shannon: Compassionate beyond measure

The compassion and care of a nurse often extends beyond the walls of his or her job and Carmen Shannon certainly lives that in life.

A surgical ICU nurse at Nebraska Medicine for a little more than 30 years, Shannon got started in the care of women and girls in need as a young girl herself.

Her mom helped with the University of Nebraska at Omaha Afghan Studies Program.

“She was mentoring two Afghan women at a time — 12 altogether — and I really became involved in that,” she said.

The death of a young father four years ago prompted a compassionate response from Shannon toward his widow and their very young children. A close friendship developed, and now Shannon is looking forward to the woman’s remarriage this December.

For the last three years, Shannon has worked through Girls Inc. to befriend a Somali family and their 10-year-old daughter to provide enjoyable experiences (and occasional gifts).

“We have really gotten attached,” she said. “I love spending time with them and their community.”

Because of that connection, Shannon passes along awareness to staff of Muslim holidays, for example, in treating patients of that faith.