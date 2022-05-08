Charlette Hudson, RN, Public Health Nurse, Douglas County Health Department: Counting every victory

Stalled cars — and car accidents. Blizzard conditions. Pre-washes and post-hot washes.

That was Charlette Hudson’s reality at the beginning of the COVID pandemic in 2020. As one of the first nurses in Omaha to vaccinate first responders, Hudson spent weeks traveling across the city to give the shot to fire/rescue, sheriff and police personnel.

“When it comes to protecting and serving the community, they don’t have the choice to stay home,” she said. “But we anticipated and welcomed the opportunity to protect them from COVID.”

At times, it was stressful and chaotic, but Charlette said it helped that she works with an “amazing” team of health care professionals and community partners. Many of them had families and issues going on at home at the time as well, including Hudson. She was helping her family provide around-the-clock care for her mother, who had COVID.

She eventually added middle schools and high schools to her vaccination travel list. She also administered the shot at Christ Community Church, which was the first community site to vaccinate teachers, health care workers and the public.

With vaccinations less frequent but still part of her job today, Hudson still counts every single one as a “victory” since it’s one fewer person who runs the risk of contracting the disease, she said.

“Victories” continue to happen off-the-clock as well. One of them took place years ago at her church when a little girl started choking.

“I don’t know what made me look over at her,” Hudson said. “But I did the Heimlich, and out came a butterscotch candy.”

She said she likes to use experiences like these as “teaching moments” for her two children, who are the reason why she went into nursing in the first place. She originally wanted to be a fashion designer, and was taking fashion merchandising courses when her job as a correspondence specialist was downsized.

She only had to look to her mother—who has recovered from COVID and just celebrated her 90th birthday last month — to figure out what she wanted to do next. Her mother had been a home health nurse and CNA for many years, and Hudson knew she wanted to “help and serve others” like she had.

She seems to have found her calling.