Crystal Sainato, Float Pool Nurse, Omaha VA Medical Center: Helping those who served

Crystal Sainato doesn’t always go home when her shift is over, especially if she has a chance to spread a little cheer.

“People aren’t there because they’re happy and feeling good,” she said. “I try to bring some sort of happiness to their darkest moments.”

For a lot of patients, it’s joking around to make them laugh — or even just crack a smile. One time it was a shave. Another time it was a massage — anything to make them feel better, she said.

For one patient in the ICU, it was lunch.

“We were talking about our favorite foods and he really liked fried catfish,” Sainato said. “I found a place that had it on the menu and brought him lunch. He couldn’t believe I did that, but I didn’t think it was a big deal. I told him, ‘You wanted it. I brought it.’”

Sometimes the “ask” isn’t quite as simple. One patient was very upset “calling out to God,” he told her, because he wanted Sainato to kill him. The only thing she could do to calm him down was to sit with him and hold his hand.

It was “very heart-wrenching,” she said, but she had vowed years before to never let a patient die alone. At the time, she was working at a skilled nursing facility and had a patient in hospice. The experience really made an impact on her, much like the one that convinced her to go into nursing in the first place.

After high school, Sainato served in the Nebraska Army National Guard, and was eventually deployed to Kuwait and Iraq. After a nine-month reprieve, she volunteered to go back to Iraq to do convoy security. She was trained by a health care specialist named Tricia Jameson, who was later killed in combat.

“She was the seed,” Sainato said.

For the past nine months, Sainato has worked nights at the Omaha VA Medical Center helping the other nurses with everything from routine patient care to administering medications.

She undoubtedly spreads a little cheer as well.