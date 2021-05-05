Jen Stander: Master scheduler, caring friend

Jennifer Stander — “Jen” to her friends — has always had a caring nature in her bones, or at least since an older brother was breaking his.
“He tended to be accident-prone and broke both arms in high school when sledding,” said Stander, a Plattsmouth native. “Mom worked nights and Dad worked days, so when I was in middle school, I helped feed him and bring home his homework. Then he broke his leg playing football and I was doing it again.”
She took that desire to care for others and enrolled in the pre-nursing program at Peru State College, finishing her training at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She started her career 26 years ago as an ICU nurse and then took a job managing Nebraska Medicine’s Plattsmouth clinic. Next, she worked as a “float nurse.” Today, she’s a resource coordinator at Nebraska Medicine.
Stander is responsible for staffing 26 units, which is something like playing 3D chess and musical chairs during an earthquake.
“We have to move OR nurses, clinical nurses, procedural nurses and traveling nurses to where they’re needed and make it work, while maintaining the proper ratio of nurses to patients and maintaining their safety,” she said. “Along with that, we need to coordinate the work with therapy, labs, ultrasound and chaplains. You never have enough nurses, and when COVID struck last year it made for quite the ordeal.”
Stander was nominated by a woman whose husband underwent an aortic dissection a few years ago at Nebraska Medicine.
“This is something with about a 5 percent survival rate and it was pretty hard for her,” she said. “I knew they were from Plattsmouth so I stopped in on them while he was here. It meant so much to have someone from their town check on them.”
The families have since become friends and neighbors in Plattsmouth. Stander said she loves to cook and had just dropped off food to the family before this interview.
“Mom always said if you can help someone, do it,” she said.
Stander is still helping her family as well, to the extent of donating a kidney to her father in 2019.
“He said he feels 20 years younger but couldn’t go anywhere last year because of COVID,” she said. “We’ve all been vaccinated now, though, so we’re making plans.”