Jen Stander: Master scheduler, caring friend

Jennifer Stander — “Jen” to her friends — has always had a caring nature in her bones, or at least since an older brother was breaking his.

“He tended to be accident-prone and broke both arms in high school when sledding,” said Stander, a Plattsmouth native. “Mom worked nights and Dad worked days, so when I was in middle school, I helped feed him and bring home his homework. Then he broke his leg playing football and I was doing it again.”

She took that desire to care for others and enrolled in the pre-nursing program at Peru State College, finishing her training at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She started her career 26 years ago as an ICU nurse and then took a job managing Nebraska Medicine’s Plattsmouth clinic. Next, she worked as a “float nurse.” Today, she’s a resource coordinator at Nebraska Medicine.

Stander is responsible for staffing 26 units, which is something like playing 3D chess and musical chairs during an earthquake.